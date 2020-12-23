Legal Oysteria closes in Charlestown; Pammy’s offers Sunday supper; and more restaurants head into hibernation

Closings: Charlestown’s Legal Oysteria (10 City Square) has closed permanently, after six years serving a coastal Italian-seafood blend. This week, PPX Hospitality Brands announced that it had completed its acquisition of Legal Sea Foods. Longtime Legal owner Roger Berkowitz retains the Legal name for his online food business .

Hibernations : Still more restaurants are taking a temporary hiatus for the winter with plans to resurface in the spring. The Globe has compiled an ongoing list at www.bostonglobe.com/2020/12/02/lifestyle/heres-running-list-boston-area-restaurants-hibernating-winter/ . Among the newly announced shutdowns: Bar Mezzana and Black Lamb in the South End; Gustazo in Cambridge and Waltham; and Highland Kitchen in Somerville.

Crush Pizza (107 State St. at Broad Street) has closed their downtown location after seven years in business. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we lost 80 percent of our business,” they shared on social media, calling the location “unsustainable.” The Boston team will move to their Quincy location, which will continue to sell quick-fire pies.

Pop-ups: Sweet & Sage Pâtisserie launched last week at the Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.), owned by former Zuma pastry chef Emily O’Brien. Stock up on oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies; double-chocolate brownies; pecan bars; and Bundt cakes, washed down with Thatcher Farms chocolate milk. Visit from 10 a.m. daily.

Classes: If you’re looking to let out some frustration, consider an oyster-shucking class: Row 34′s Jeremy Sewall hosts a seminar with The Urban Grape wine shop (303 Columbus Ave. at Dartmouth Street) on Wednesday, Dec. 30, beginning at 5 p.m. Learn the fine art of shucking and enjoy oysters with paired bubbles. Pick up your bounty after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at The Urban Grape. The class, plus shellfish, supplies, and drinks, is $100. Get tickets at theurbangrape.shop.

Menus: Pammy’s (928 Massachusetts Ave. at Hancock Street) launches a Sunday supper menu for takeout and dine-in from 4 until 8 p.m. On the simple, comforting menu: garlic knots, meatballs, and eggplant parmesan.

