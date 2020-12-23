5 things to do online and in person, Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Hold on to the holiday spirit with The Christmas Revels 2020, the 50th anniversary celebration featuring a special performance from cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The streaming performance from the Revels blends storytelling with song and dance from around the globe. Find unlimited, on-demand access, $55 per household, at christmasrevels2020.org .

Through Thursday

Concrete Poetry

Wax poetic with the Arts Arlington sidewalk haiku project. Colorful stencils of resident-sourced poetry line both sides of Massachusetts Avenue, between East Arlington and the Center. The verses celebrate the small things in life, from the feeling of berries underfoot to the sight of dogs on a walk. artsarlington.org

Thursday

Finally, 2020 is coming to a close. While there won’t be a parade down Boylston this year, First Night Boston, the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, will kick off 2021 by streaming music, dance, and other performances, including a figure skating exhibition from the Skating Club of Boston. The festivities begin at 6 p.m., with segments broadcast live on NBC Boston and NECN. Free. firstnightboston.org

Thursday

New Beginnings

Bid adieu to this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year with the Pink Martini band during Good Riddance 2020, a virtual concert partnered with Global Arts Live. The group—which blends Latin, jazz, cabaret, and more—filmed the performance in downtown Portland, Oregon, in front of a 35-foot Christmas tree. The show airs at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will be available for 48 hours. $20. globalartslive.org

Ongoing

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Catch a rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company at Downtown Crossing during the Stage Windows initiative. Projected on repurposed storefronts, the 40-minute show runs on a loop every night from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., through January 31. Free. commshakes.org