Homes for sale with new year renovation potential

LOT SIZE 2.04 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This 1953 Cape is on a large lot near Bradley Palmer State Park. French doors off the entry foyer open to a dining room at right. At left, the living room sports a brick fireplace and a glass door to a concrete porch. Past a half bath and bedroom (with damaged hardwood floors), the kitchen is dated but cheerful. The two upstairs bedrooms—each with built-in dressers, one with a nursery alcove or walk-in closet— share a bath. The basement has an in-law suite with kitchen and full bath, plus laundry, workshop, and a newer boiler. Other recent updates include the septic, siding, gutters, and doors. CONS Sold as-is; kitchen is workable, but bathrooms likely need immediate updates.

Toni Riddle, Windhill Realty, 978-233-2832, windhillrealty.com

113 ELM STREET / MEDFORD handout (Custom credit)

$550,000

113 ELM STREET / MEDFORD

SQUARE FEET 1,748

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR first time on the market

PROS Built by the owner’s grandfather in 1922, this Colonial sits near Wright’s Pond and the Middlesex Fells Reservation. Enter into the spacious living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, and twin built-in glass cabinets. Past the dining room at right (or the split staircase at left), the older kitchen spans two rooms. The adjacent mudroom has a (very pink) water closet and opens to a rear deck. Upstairs, four bedrooms with hardwood floors share a dated powder blue bath. The basement includes laundry hookups and walk-out access to the backyard. CONS Sold as-is; boiler appears very old; kitchen and bath updates will demand vision and cash.

Joanna Wright, Coldwell Banker, 978-609-6316, joanna.wright@cbrealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.