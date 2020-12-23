I dated my best friend for almost seven years, but my feelings never deepened. So I ended it.

Q. I just broke up with my boyfriend of almost seven years. We started dating in college and he was my best friend. At that point I had been single for about a year and felt ready to jump into something new. He is an awesome guy but I expected my love for him to grow past the best friend love I’d already felt.

After school, we maintained a long-distance relationship for two years during our first jobs. I loved him deeply but knew I didn’t feel romantic love. I broke up with him because he started talking about marriage and moving in together — something I am not ready for.

My question here is: How important is romantic love to a fulfilling long-term relationship? Is love for a person enough to look past the need for stereotypical “head over heels in love” kind of love?

– Be well

A. Romantic love is important — because it’s what you want. You coupled up with a best friend and it wasn’t enough. It sounds like you’re questioning your decision just a little, but don’t, please. You want something new. Go figure out what that is (safely — it’s a pandemic).

The good news is, you have a gut that knows what it desires. When your significant other started talking marriage, you knew it was time to leave and you followed that path. I’d only ask why it took the talk about big commitments to get you moving. I’m sure being with him was pleasant and comfortable, making it easy to stay. I’ll just remind you that as you meet new people, going is acceptable. You don’t have to let something play out forever.

Start by adjusting to a new single life and getting excited about romance. It’s important to you (again, that’s what matters here), and now you have a chance to find it.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You’ve answered your own question. You did not have “romantic love” for your boyfriend of seven years so you broke up with him. I would say that makes romantic love important, wouldn’t you?

SUNALSORISES

I have several guy friends I “love.” I respect them, admire them, they make me laugh, we get along great. A few I dated, but I never thought about marrying them. They would have made great husbands, just not for me. I love them but not romantically. If that’s how you see your situation, then you made the right decision to end it. You do need romantic love to have a fulfilling relationship, in my opinion. LUPELOVE

What personal inertia kept you in an unsatisfying situation for so long? Yes, you did the right thing, but you should have seized the moment years ago when the relationship went long distance. Instead, you sat around hoping it would get better. You managed to waste years of both of your lives. HEYITHINK

I’m surprised how many people think romantic love is some big dramatic thing. I take it as the thing that makes someone an intimate partner instead of a friend. It seems like a critical component of a seven-year relationship.

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE

Life is cruel in that we are often very compatible with others for whom we hold no passion. Find that passion. And let the poor guy find someone else.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN

