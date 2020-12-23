Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

W.T. Rich Co. worked on two large construction projects in my neighborhood (Top Places to Work 2020, November 22). I found the workers to be respectful of our neighborhood while keeping us informed throughout the projects. Other construction companies in our area should take lessons.

East Boston

Coping Mechanisms

Both parents and employers want to make sure the kids are all right, of course, but Andy Rosen’s article didn’t ask if the parents are all right (“Making Sure the Kids Are All Right,” November 22). Where are parenting education and support in this picture? The social-emotional aspects of parenting are more important than ever, even as the practical challenges of the current situation overwhelm us. How can companies support these as well? When will parents ask for such services? The costs of ignoring this essential element are high, as is evident in the rising rates of stress and anxiety in all age ranges.

Eve Sullivan

Cambridge

Home Office Chaos

I think I [am] not alone in feeling that the office is actually one of the perks of an office job (“A Funny Thing Happened While I Was Working from Home,” November 22). A place you can focus away from roommate or family distractions, quiet rooms and fast Internet, a unique social group full of people you otherwise might not have met, opportunities to explore new neighborhoods, and a reason to get out of the house. I am very grateful that I can work from home, and I hope it will still be possible to work away from the office sometimes, post COVID. That flexibility can be incredibly valuable. But I’m really looking forward to getting together back in the office with my co-workers, too. My heart goes out to everyone whose job can’t be done on a laptop, the clerks and laborers, cooks, cashiers, construction workers, doctors, nurses, cops, etc., who have no choice but to go to work, knowing we all depend on them.

pfhlick

Word Play

I loved, loved, loved Brendan Emmett Quigley’s November 22 crossword (“Game of Chants”) — one of the cleverest crosswords I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing. I think my favorite answer was “customer’s last stand.” Keep ‘em comin’.

Sam Bayer

Cambridge