3 women treated after rescuing dog from Charles River in Needham

Three women were treated for minor injuries after they rescued a dog from the Charles River near Cutler Park in Needham Wednesday afternoon, the town’s fire chief said.
One woman initially went after the dog after it ran into the river. Two others followed to help her, Fire Chief Dennis Condon said in a phone interview.
When firefighters arrived between 1:30 and 2 p.m., the women were already out of the water, he said. One woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia-related issues, and the other two were treated on scene, he said.
The dog was returned to its owner, he said.
Condon warned that people should stay off the ice because it is too thin to support them, and the water is very cold.
“People should stay off the ice because there are a lot of warm days followed by cold days followed by warm days,” he said.
