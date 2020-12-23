After a most difficult year, thousands of families to receive gifts from Globe Santa

Come morning, they’ll rise before dawn and race downstairs to see what’s under the Christmas tree.

Tonight, Christmas Eve, countless young children will lie down to sleep knowing their wait is nearly over.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 miore families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org .

And thanks to Globe Santa, thousands of children in Eastern Massachusetts will not be disappointed.

The number of families in need is higher than usual this year due to the effects of COVID-19, and the requests for help carry a common theme: parents, grandparents and other guardians want the children they love to celebrate a merry Christmas.

“This year has been rough on everyone,” the mother of an 8-year-old boy said in a letter to Globe Santa. “But never have we experienced such financial hardship.”

“If it isn’t for Globe Santa, I don’t see Christmas happening for my son” she wrote. “It saddens me, because he is already struggling ... Please help me bring a little Christmas cheer to my son.”

In another letter to Globe Santa, a single mother from a town north of Boston asked for help for her 8-year-old son, saying that they each have medical conditions that demand rigorous treatment.

“The both of us require numerous doctor and specialists’ visits each month, which makes it extremely difficult to work and save money,” she wrote.

“My son deserves to have a great Christmas and with Globe Santa’s help, that wish can come true,” she wrote. “I just want my son to be happy and keep the Christmas spirit alive.”

Finally, a mother from north of Boston told Globe Santa she has spent the last year-and-a-half making major changes for the better.

She told Globe Santa that the birth of her son was the catalyst for her efforts.

“I have been … living in a shelter-sober house, working on my recovery,” she wrote. “I am 14 months sober.”

“This Christmas he’ll be old enough to enjoy Christmas and open presents,” she wrote. “I would forever be grateful if you could help him out. I will pass my gratitude along by donating his baby toys to other babies in need.”

Since 1956, Globe Santa has helped families like these celebrate Christmas with presents for their children.

As a result, millions of children who had suffered through tough times joined in the excitement of Christmas morning, knowing they were not forgotten.

But that would not be possible without the generosity of the donors who support the campaign, many of whom make giving to Globe Santa an annual tradition.

No amount is too small, and every dollar donated is used to buy warm clothes, toys, books, games and other gifts for families in need.

