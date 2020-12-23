An army of Boy Scout parents in Wayland clear tree from 101-year-old WWII veteran’s yard

Since the scouts were too young to use chainsaws, Karpacz made a call out to parents. Everyone who was able offered their help, he said.

A parent noticed the huge tree in Claude Williamson’s yard and reached out to see if the Boy Scouts could help remove it, said Matthew Karpacz, the town’s scouting chairman.

More than a dozen Boy Scout parents and alumni in Wayland helped clear a fallen 100-foot oak tree from the yard of a 101-year-old World War II veteran over the weekend.

“There was no shortage of people who turned out,” he said.

On Saturday morning, with the temperature about 10 degrees and the ground still buried in snow, Williamson called to ask if they should reschedule, Karpacz said.

He told Williamson the scout team was prepared for the tough conditions.

“We camp and hike in this weather,” he said. “We’re prepared.”

Williamson, who served in North Africa, France and Italy, was very excited about cleanup and the company. He thanked the army of volunteers. Throughout the day, he would come out and tell them stories about the war, Karpacz said.

The parents spent half of the day cutting the trunk, branches and twigs from a tree so tall it once soared above Williamson’s home, he said.

But the mission isn’t over yet.

In spring, once the snow has melted, the scouts will return to remove other debris still littering Williamson’s yard, Karpacz said.

Helping others is one of the key tenants of the Boy Scouts, Karpacz noted.

Scout law says they must help out others at all times, and the troop volunteers in their community throughout the year. In the past, they have helped their community by building raised garden beds for seniors.

“We’re always doing something for the community,” he said.

He said helping Williamson was an easy decision because the Boy Scouts always support veterans when they have the chance.

”Helping this guy was a no-brainer,” he said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.