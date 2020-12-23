An upcoming storm could leave some Massachusetts homes without power on Christmas

Forecasters are warning strong winds could lead to downed trees and widespread power outages on Thursday and Friday for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with the worst of it to take place on Christmas morning. Rain is also expected to blanket the state, with up to three inches expected across Massachusetts by Friday night, forecasters said.

A storm system is expected to move into the region over the Christmas holiday, bringing the potential for power outages as strong winds topple trees and power lines, forecasters said, as state officials warn residents to be prepared for outages and utility company Eversource cancels some employee vacations to deal with cleanup.

Christmas will look different for a number of reasons this year. Among them: The potential for some Massachusetts homes to have unlit trees.

Advertisement

A high wind warning is in effect beginning at midnight Thursday through 4 p.m. on Friday for communities including Boston, Plymouth, the Cape and Islands, all of Rhode Island, and Worcester, where winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 65 miles per hour are expected, the National Weather Service said.

This map shows how much rainfall is expected across Massachusetts through Friday night. National Weather Service (Custom credit)

“Some locations in coastal Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, could see gusts as high as 75 mph,” the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday, forecasters anticipate damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages, with the strongest winds likely between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday. Winds will dissipate quickly in the afternoon, the state said.

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain is expected across the state, which could cause minor river, street, highway, and coastal flooding, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The utility company Eversouce notified customers of the upcoming storm in messages on Tuesday and Wednesday, warning that downed trees and power lines could topple, which can take days to repair.

Advertisement

The company said in an e-mail to customers it’s preparing for the storm by “canceling employee vacations as necessary, pre-staging resources and equipment and working hard to secure additional outside crews, despite challenges because of the holiday.”

The state is asking residents to be prepared for the possibility of widespread outages by keep your cell phone, laptop and other electronics fully charged and having flashlights, batteries, and other supplies on hand if you lose power.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.