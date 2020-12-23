Another ice disk pops up in Maine, just in time for the end of 2020

“It was truly amazing to see this up close and personal,” said Scott Croteau, 51, who captured a video of the spinning disk.

The 10-foot disk was spotted spinning Sunday at Smalls Falls, just south of Rangeley in western Maine, about 85 miles west of Bangor.

Just in time for the end of 2020, another ice disk has popped up in Maine.

Croteau was hiking to the top of the falls Sunday morning with his son Sebastien when they spotted the disk.

Sebastien was first up to the top, saying, “Dad, you’ve got to see this,” Croteau recalled.

The ice disk at Small Falls in western Maine. Scott Croteau (Custom credit)

This is the first time the pair has seen something like this at Smalls Falls, one of their favorite hiking places, Croteau said.

“First time we’ve seen this in person and we’ve been on this river several years in the winter,” he said.

This isn’t the first time ice disks have popped up in Maine. In 2019, a giant one in Westbrook made national headlines, gathering so much attention that police had to ask the public to not go out onto the ice. It also made a return in the beginning of 2020.

Others have also popped up in other places across Maine, including Haynesville, Milo, and in Baxter State Park.

