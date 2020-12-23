Biden reportedly weighing Mayor Walsh for Labor Secretary

Walsh, who is white, has reportedly been a favored choice among union leaders, and Bloomberg News reported last month that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka sought the support of other union leaders in endorsing Walsh for the job. Walsh, who is serving his second term as mayor, is a former labor union leader and has enjoyed support from organized labor, which helped propel him to power, throughout his political career.

Politico reported Wednesday that Walsh is among those being considered and cited the Boston mayor’s long relationship with the incoming president, but cautioned that Biden may ultimately choose another candidate as he faces pressure to nominate a diverse cabinet.

President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh to be the next Secretary of Labor, but is concerned about diversity issues, according to a report in Politico .

Advertisement

But Biden has pledged to make diversity a centerpiece of his Cabinet, and has so far made several historic picks, including retired General Lloyd Austin, who would be the first Black person to lead the Pentagon, Alejandro Mayorkas, who would be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and Janet Yellen, who would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department.

Walsh indicated via a text on Wednesday that he had no new news to share regarding the Labor secretary post. While Walsh has yet to publicly announce whether he intends to seek a third term, he is expected to run for re-election.

He has been peppered with questions about a potential Biden administration post in recent weeks. The Dorchester Democrat has maintained that he loves the job he has and that he is focused on Boston’s challenges.

Biden and Walsh have a history. At Walsh’s swearing-in for his second term, Biden spoke, calling Walsh “a mayor who will never forget where he came from.” Walsh promoted Biden’s economic plan in New Hampshire last summer.

Advertisement

If Walsh were to leave for a Biden administration post, the move would likely upend next year’s mayoral election.

There are currently two declared mayoral candidates: city councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell. The last time there was an open mayoral seat in Boston came in 2013, when Thomas M. Menino declined to seek a sixth term, which opened the floodgates to a dozen candidates who vied to be his successor. Ultimately, Walsh won that election.

Meanwhile, Walsh’s campaign fund-raising juggernaut rolled on last month, with hizzoner raising more than $323,000, far outpacing the campaigns of Wu and Campbell. His campaign expenditures for November did little to quell the speculation that he is running, as Walsh’s campaign spent more than $103,000. His campaign now has nearly $6 million cash on hand, according to state records.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.