Brigham doc gets the vaccine a day after he assailed members of Congress for getting injections before health care workers

“Fortunately, a few slots apparently opened up for this morning within my hospital system and I got in the lottery and was lucky to get a spot,” Faust wrote. “I therefore am happy to report that I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today. I remain concerned for my colleagues who remain unvaccinated while serving on the front lines. And of course, I am not yet immune. I need to wait, like everyone, and get that second dose.”

Dr. Jeremy S. Faust confirmed in an email message Wednesday afternoon that he’d received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine earlier in the day.

A Brigham and Women’s emergency medicine physician got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, after he’d strongly criticized members of Congress the day before who got vaccinated ahead of frontline healthcare workers.

Faust’s email message came about 24 hours after his strongly worded tweet chiding Congress gained traction online.

“I saw patients all day today,” Faust had tweeted Tuesday afternoon, prior to his first vaccination. “And I am still not able to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, low-risk members of Congress—some of whom attended rallies without masks and/or told shameful lies about physicians cooking the books on Covid19 for profit—have. Not cool.”

Faust’s tweet had been re-tweeted about 10,200 times as of Wednesday afternoon and had received approximately 51,000 likes.

“Not cool at all,” one physician responded to Faust via Twitter. “And crazy how a mere 45 min away in Rhode Island, they’re managing to open vaccinations up to tier 2. They’re vaccinating on weekends and holidays here! Why is it so delayed in Boston?!”

Said another tweeter in response to Faust, “Anyone who refused to wear a mask should go to the very back of the queue. Front line medical staff should be at the front. You really want the people having to treat everybody, to stay alive. I feel for you guys.”

Massachusetts is rolling out its vaccination program in three phases, with the first prioritizing health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In Phase Two, slated to begin in February, vaccines will be reserved for people with chronic illnesses, essential workers, and adults 65 and older. By Phase Three, which could start as early as April, anyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to do so.

