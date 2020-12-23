Civics program prepares inmates for life beyond jail

“Part of wanting to become a better citizen is realizing that you are a citizen and all the rights and responsibilities that come with that,” Koutoujian said. “This is a way to get incarcerated individuals to appreciate that they are part of the community, and with that I believe they can be motivated to be more productive members of the community.”

The inmates are taking part in a volunteer civic education program Sheriff Peter Koutoujian brought to the facility this fall to promote responsible participation in community affairs and government.

Inmates are not usually considered problem-solvers, but a group of prisoners at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica may help change that perception.

He said the program, Project Citizen, also provides inmates a platform to speak about their experiences and offer their ideas about improving the justice system and other issues.

Through the program, participants are undertaking a team project that involves researching and promoting the creation of a Middlesex County facility that will provide housing and other services to just-released inmates. The group also is exploring a new bill of rights to guarantee people economic security.

Project Citizen was developed by the California-based Center for Civic Education for schools, colleges, youth organizations, and adult groups. Officials at the Middlesex sheriff’s office said they are not aware whetherthe program has been used previously in a correctional setting.

The Middlesex program is being offered exclusively to inmates in a special housing unit that provides targeted services to young inmates to reduce their chances of reoffending. The unit also houses older inmates who serve as mentors, according to Kevin Maccioli, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Koutoujian introduced the program to Billerica at the suggestion of Melrose School Committee chair Edward J. O’Connell, who was once behind bars.

In 2006, O’Connell pleaded guilty to stealing funds as an attorney from clients, and served 7½ months of a 15-month sentence at the Dukes County House of Correction in Edgartown. Since his release, he has been an active community volunteer, including founding and overseeing a Project Citizen after-school program in a Melrose school.

“I thought the program was a natural fit for a correctional setting,” O’Connell said, observing that “people who are incarcerated are going to be returning citizens.” He said he was also impressed by the sheriff’s other initiatives to help prepare inmates for reentering society.

Koutoujian said he embraced the proposal as a needed complement to other civic engagement initiatives at the jail, including voter registration drives.

Twelve inmates enrolled when Project Citizen launched in October. The number has since fallen to six after two dropped out, two were released from jail, and two transferred to another unit.

Project Citizen often features outside speakers and field trips, but due to the constraints of COVID-19 and jail security, the Billerica sessions have all been devoted to the group project.

O’Connell serves as facilitator, which includes providing the inmates with reading materials for their research. He is inspired by their enthusiasm.

“They are participating in a program that helps them change their own lives, but to their credit they are also fully engaged in embracing this opportunity to change the dynamic for other similarly situated individuals,” he said.

The program will conclude at a January event in which participants present the results of their project. Koutoujian plans to arrange virtual connections for invited state lawmakers to hear that presentation and possibly speak with the inmates at other times.

“Policymakers have opinions about what is best for offenders, but we need to remember to listen to those impacted by these decisions,” Koutoujian said. Project Citizen “is an opportunity for them to come forward and tell us from experience what their needs are.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.