Commuter Rail operating on reduced schedule through Jan. 8

Reduced service schedules are available online at MBTA.com and in-person Wednesday at major stations, according to the statement.

According to Keolis, the reduced schedule includes “daily service on all Commuter Rail lines and at all stations, and it is already posted as the Storm Schedule, which was designed in advance to provide lower service levels in severe weather.”

The Commuter Rail will continue operating on a reduced service though Jan. 8, a change that initially took effect Dec. 14 due to low employee availability stemming from COVID-19 absences, operator Keolis said Wednesday in a statement.

“The MBTA and Keolis, like other employers in Massachusetts, have experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases since early December,” the statement said. “Various departments have been impacted by these absences, including railroad dispatchers that control movement of trains across the Commuter Rail network.”

In initially announcing the reduced schedule earlier this month, Keolis had said it would last at least through Dec. 27 and would include 246 daily trains. Regular service includes 541 daily trains, Keolis said at the time.

Since March, the statement said, the T and Keolis have rolled out new technologies such as electrostatic sprayers to help sanitize passenger areas quickly and thoroughly.

“As part of this enhanced sanitization, added attention is given to touch surfaces, employee areas and air filtration systems,” the statement said.

In the dispatch office in the spring, the statement said, Keolis implemented temperature checks for entry, required masks, and installed plastic dividers where possible, in addition to daily deep cleanings.

“Passengers are reminded that all coach cars on every train remain open so they may spread out and maintain social distance,” the statement said.

Overall ridership numbers remain low amid the pandemic, which has forced many commuters to work from home since March.

“Ridership on [the] Commuter Rail has been approximately 13 percent of its pre-COVID levels, and during the holiday weeks in December ridership is historically low,” the statement said.

