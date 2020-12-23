‘FRA GEE LAY’: Marathon bombing survivor shares photo of prosthetic leg set up to look like lamp in ‘A Christmas Story’

The image showed the glowing prosthetic leg, covered by a black lampshade, in the corner of her apartment window. Her creative holiday decoration delighted her online followers with its irrepressible sense of humor, at a time when merriment is in high demand.

So last week, Haslet, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombings, posted a picture on Instagram of the first prosthetic leg she received after the 2013 attack — set up to look like the iconic lamp from the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

Adrianne Haslet knew that as 2020 started winding down and the holidays approached, people could use a bit of levity to see them through the final stretch.

Advertisement

“‘FRA GEE LAY?! It must be Italian!,’” Haslet wrote in her post, quoting the father from the film who is overjoyed to receive a racy leg lamp in a large wooden crate marked “Fragile.”

“What else was I supposed to do with my first leg?!,” she said. “‘Tis the season for nostalgia, merriment, and Christmas movies. Wishing you and yours a belly full of laughs, and joy in the everyday moments!”

Haslet, a former professional dancer who lost part of her left leg and became an inspiration for her courage in the face of hardship, said the lamp setup wasn’t as technical as it might have appeared at first blush.

“I attached a lamp [with a zip-tie] to the back of it, so it’s sort of a rigged thing,” said Haslet, an advocate for amputee rights who helps others adjust to their first prosthetic legs and lives as new amputees. “I would love to make it into an actual lamp at some point, though.”

She said she originally came up with the idea about two years ago and had all but forgotten about the picture she’d taken of the lamp at that time. But this year being what it’s been, Haslet decided to share the movie-themed image, knowing people might appreciate the lightheartedness.

Advertisement

“[I] thought, ‘Maybe this will make people laugh,’ ” said Haslet. “I think it’s all about finding humor in the little things, and making sure that you can laugh a little bit.”

Haslet said she’s a huge fan of “A Christmas Story,” a film set in the early 1940s that follows the journey of a boy desperate to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, despite the remonstrances of his parents, teacher, and even a department store Santa Claus.

She said the joke about her prosthesis dates back to when she first received it. One of the first things she said to the doctor who brought it to her apartment was “Does it come in a Fra-gee-lay box?” she recalled.

Haslet brought out the lamp again this year. Having her old prosthesis on display at her home is symbolic of the challenges she has overcome in the past seven years, including dancing again and training to run the Boston Marathon, she said.

“It’s awesome to see it and have it bring me joy” now, Haslet said, “because just looking at it the first time I saw it I didn’t like it. I was grateful for it; I don’t want to mistake that. But I didn’t like the way it looked.”

Haslet said she was pleasantly surprised by the reactions to her post on Instagram, where commenters shared clapping emojis and said they “guffawed” at the image.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know if everybody would get the ‘FRA-GEE-LAY’ reference,” she said, laughing. “But it turns out everybody does.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.