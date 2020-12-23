Girl, 7, dies after being rescued from Providence house fire; toddler sister in critical condition

“Everyone’s heart breaks when you have innocent children who get severely injured and one who lost her life,” Paré said. “It was a tough day for Providence.”

Firefighters discovered the little girls in separate bedrooms on the second floor and rushed them to Hasbro Childrens Hospital, said Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré. The older girl later died, and her sister was listed in critical condition Tuesday evening, he said.

PROVIDENCE — A 7-year-old girl died and her 2-year-old sister is fighting for her life after a fire engulfed their family’s home in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Several families were living in the home at 10 Lucy St., he said. Around 1:30 p.m., one of the men in the house heard the smoke detectors go off, and he and his girlfriend’s son ushered people out of the building, Paré said.

The 3-alarm blaze spread to two adjacent homes, and at one point there were 59 firefighters on the scene, Providence Fire Fighters tweeted Tuesday night. Residents had initially told firefighters that everyone had been evacuated, but then a woman related to the girls told firefighters there were children in the basement, he said.

A firefighter exists the home where a fire killed a 7-year old and left a 2-year-old in critical condition. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

At his home just the corner, Councilman Michael Correia said he saw the sky suddenly grow dark with thick smoke. He drove out looking for the fire, reaching the street just as Engine 15 came rushing by.

A frantic woman was outside, screaming to the firefighters and the battalion chief that she thought there were children in the basement, he said.

“Then the scene became even more chaotic,” Correia said. The house was engulfed in flames as the firefighters rushed inside, he said.

Multiple firefighters searched the house from the basement to the top floor, and found the two girls on the smoke-filled second floor, Paré said. The firefighters tried to save their lives, he said.

They were waiting Wednesday morning to find out whether the younger sister had survived the night.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said he was devastated by the fire and offered his condolences to the family. “As a father, I cannot imagine the sorrow,” he tweeted. He told WPRI that 14 people had been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Condolences came from public officials, teachers, and local residents, shaken by the death of the child three days before Christmas, and praising the work of the firefighters.

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control within minutes, Paré said. While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said, it appeared that it originated from propane tanks on an exterior porch. “Nothing leads us to believe [the fire] was intentional or suspicious,” he added.

Fire investigators continued working at the scene Wednesday morning. The fire destroyed the house and damaged adjacent homes on this small street. The American Red Cross of Rhode Island offered shelter and relief to all the families left temporarily homeless by the fire.

“It was a very tough afternoon and night, and it’s still tragic today,” Correia said. “There’s still another child in critical condition and everyone is praying for her. It’s a very sad situation at any time, and especially two or three days before Christmas.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.