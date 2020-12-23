Greenhouse School in Salem remembers “Mr. Frank” the bus driver

A small ceremony held last week honored Francis L. Welch, the husband of the school’s founder Patricia Jennings-Welch and the bus driver who was a fixture at the little school nurtured in a greenhouse.

Students at the Greenhouse School in Salem put a wreath on Mr. Frank’s school bus to honor his life. Photo courtesy of Greenhouse School

Students placed a wreath on the old yellow school bus he once drove, said Daniel Welch, Francis Welch’s son and co-director of The Greenhouse School. He also told stories about his father, whom the students know as “Mr. Frank,” and played “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” on guitar, he said.

“The whole day was a process of reminiscence,” he said of the Dec. 14 ceremony.

“Mr. Frank” began driving the school bus after retiring from a 40-year career at General Electric. He drove through Salem, Lynn and Peabody, and he would do everything he could for the school, Daniel Welch said.

Working at the school was a “second life” for Mr. Frank. He would help out by fixing and building wooden desks, which students still use to this day, he said.

“These kids never knew Mr. Frank. It was so long ago,” said Welch, who is known as “Mr. Danny” to students. “But his spirit is still so much felt in the school.”

Although today’s students never knew Mr. Frank, his work for the school continues to impact them.

“It’s difficult to express as a son to see these kids, four year olds, arguing over who is sitting at a desk that Mr. Frank made,” he said. “40 years later, it is pretty satisfying.”

The grade pre-k to 8 school, which has about 20 students enrolled this year, is run by Welch and his wife Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde, he said.

The small school continues to push along through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Obviously, it’s been difficult,” he said.

At the start of the pandemic, Welch and Nambalirwa-Lugudde turned a classroom into a mask factory and made more than 1,000 masks for nurses and frontline workers while they worked one-on-one with students, he said. In July, they started back with full-time in-person learning.

Welch said his father would be happy with where the school is today.

”I think my father is smiling down on us,” he said.

