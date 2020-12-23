Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident who’d been staying at medical center dies after contracting coronavirus

“Since March 1, there have been 77 [Holyoke Soldiers’ Home] veteran deaths of veterans who tested positive,” the advisory said. “On December 16, 2020, a resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, who has been residing in the dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center since April, died. The resident had tested positive for COVID-19 in early December.”

Confirmation of the veteran’s death came in a regular e-mail advisory Tuesday night from the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services. His name and age were not released.

A resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke who’d been staying at Holyoke Medical Center since April died last week after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month, officials said.

Advertisement

In September, two former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home were indicted on criminal neglect charges stemming from what prosecutors called the “horrific circumstances” that claimed the lives of scores of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the state-run facility.

In Tuesday’s advisory, state officials said they’re committed to improving conditions at the home.

“The Soldiers’ Home leadership is committed to ensuring the safety of the Veteran residents and restoring the Home to its rightful place that treats them with dignity, honor and respect,” the advisory said, adding that in recent weeks “the Home welcomed new permanent and interim leadership including a permanent Deputy Superintendent, and a new Interim Superintendent.”

In addition, the advisory said, the Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, as long-term care facilities, are prioritized in Phase One of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

“It is anticipated that the long term care pharmacy partnership program will commence on or around December 28,” the advisory said. “The Soldiers’ Homes are encouraging the vaccine for all Veteran residents and are working to obtain consent for those interested.”

Advertisement

The vaccine was offered Dec. 17 to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents currently residing at the dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center, officials said.

“The vaccine was given with resident consent,” the advisory said. “This process is being managed by the Holyoke Medical Center.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.