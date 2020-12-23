Man killed, trooper injured in NH shooting

A man was killed in a trooper-involved shooting in a rural New Hampshire town, officials said Wednesday night.
The trooper was also shot and was taken to a hospital following the incident in Dalton, N.H., the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.
The trooper was in stable condition, according to the statement
No further information about the shooting was dislosed
Dalton is a town in Coos County, the northernmost county in New Hampshire.
