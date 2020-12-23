Mass. population holding steady at around 6.8 million people, Census data shows

The estimated nationwide population as of July 1 stood at 329.4 million, up from 328.3 million in 2019, statistics show.

The bureau on Tuesday released population estimates for all states as of July 1, with Massachusetts logging about 6,893,574 residents, compared to 6,894,883 in 2019. The state population has hovered around 6.8 million every year since 2016, according to the bureau.

Massachusetts as of July 1 had an estimated population of 6.8 million, a level that has held steady since 2016, according the US Census Bureau.

Massachusetts’s estimated population fell in the 6.7 million range between 2013 and 2015, up from a range of between roughly 6.5 million and 6.6 million from 2010 to 2012, according to the census figures.

No other New England state has so many hearty souls.

According to the census data, estimated populations for the other states in the region as of July 1 were 3.5 million in Connecticut; 1.3 million in Maine and New Hampshire; 1 million in Rhode Island; and about 623,000 in Vermont.

“The Census Bureau recommends using these estimates for research purposes,” the bureau says on its website. “The July 1, 2020 estimates are based on the 2010 Census and were created without incorporation or consideration of the 2020 Census results. They are typically used in comparisons with the 2020 Census to make determinations about the accuracy of the estimates.”

Earlier on Dec. 10, the Census Bureau had released nationwide statistics for the 2015-2019 American Community Survey.

Among the findings in that data set were demographic statistics showing Massachusetts had a gender breakdown last year of about 3.5 million females to 3.3 million males.

The median age in the state was 39.7, with about 5.2 million residents aged 21 or older and roughly 1.1. million people aged 65 and up, per the data released Dec. 10.

In terms of the racial breakdown, about 5.5 million Massachusetts residents out of a total of roughly 6.8 million last year identified as white, approximately 853,735 identified as Hispanic or Latino, an estimated 684,786 identified as Black or African American, and about 548,125 identified as Asian.

Nationwide, the bureau said Dec. 10, the “percentage of the total population with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased by about 1.8 percentage points between 2005-2009 and 2010-2014, and 2.8 percentage points between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.”

In addition, the Census Bureau said, 12 states and the District of Columbia “had a decrease in homeownership rates in 50.0% or more of their counties between 2005-2009 and 2010-2014. These states include Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Rhode Island.”

The nationwide “5-year ACS poverty rate from 2015-2019 was” 13.4 percent, the bureau said. “From 2005-2009 to 2015-2019, the change in the overall poverty rate in the United States was not statistically significant but poverty rates increased in 429 counties, decreased in 409 counties, and did not change significantly in 2,300 counties.”

