Menino family toy drive in Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood to look a little different this Christmas Eve

The distribution, which usually helps more than 275 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood, is set to happen Thursday, on Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Teen Center in Dorchester.

“With the economic hardships caused by this ongoing pandemic, we made the decision to assemble care packages filled with essential household items for our families, including the fixings for a Christmas dinner,” Tom Menino, Jr., the late mayor’s son, said in a statement.

Now in its 27th year, the annual toy distribution led by the family of Boston’s late and longest-serving mayor Tom Menino will look a little different in 2020.

Advertisement

Everything will be taking place outside to keep everyone safe, said Beth Chambers, director of the Catholic Charities of Greater Boston. Those who show up are required to wear masks and should observe social distancing protocols, the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement Wednesday.

The chief executive of Catholic Charities, Kevin MacKenzie, said he’s thankful this tradition could continue in the midst of a global pandemic.

“It is the holiday season and while the pandemic has us all a little tired and weary, it is nice to still be able to bring some cheer and hope to the Teen Center families and provide them with some much-needed support,” MacKenzie said in a statement.

While the event is now altered to help supply families with needed items during these hard times, the Catholic Charities said, kids won’t be missing out entirely.

“We’ve got a surprise or two included for the kids,” Menino said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.