A name for Lynn’s YMCA, fighting hunger, and a new leader for the Rose Art Museum

The Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers has been awarded a $1.25 million Skills Capital Grant from the Baker-Polito Administration. The funds will allow the district to expand programming and equipment available to its day students and the NightHawks Adult Education students studying advanced manufacturing, welding and metal fabrication, and plumbing. The expansion will also allow the school to accept more students into its midday Career Technical Education Partnership Program with Beverly, Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem, where students in grades 11 and 12 attend a half-day of academic classes in their home districts and come to Essex Tech for the second half of the day for workforce training.

The YMCA of Metro North has announced a name for its new Lynn YMCA that is scheduled to open on Neptune Boulevard in the spring. In recognition of the Demakes family’s legacy of philanthropy, the 70,000-square-foot downtown facility will be called the Demakes Family YMCA. The Demakes family is deeply rooted in Lynn and has a long history of ties to the YMCA. The family spearheaded the capital campaign for the new building, raising more than $12 million in donations from dozens of contributors.

SOUTH

Advertisement

Working together to meet the historic rise in demand for food assistance, YMCA Southcoast has partnered with The Greater Boston Food Bank to launch The Full Plate Project. The partnership will operate at five Y branches in Dartmouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Swansea, and Wareham. One in eight people are projected to be food insecure in Eastern Massachusetts this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Partially funded by grants from Feeding America and the Yawkey Foundation, the free program is open to all community members. The project relies on volunteers for bagging and distribution; anyone interested in contributing to the program should contact Claudia Arsenio at CArsenio@ymcasc.org.

Advertisement

WEST

Brandeis University in Waltham has named Gannit Ankori as the Henry and Lois Foster Director and Chief Curator of the Rose Art Museum, effective Jan. 1. Ankori, a professor of art history and theory in the departments of Fine Arts and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Brandeis, has been serving as interim director at the Rose since July. The Jerusalem native is a critically acclaimed author, curator, and educator who brings an in-depth knowledge of the Rose’s role as a world-class museum within a university setting. “I’m pleased that Gannit will be leading the Rose at such a critical time when so many arts and culture institutions are struggling to remain open and relevant,” said Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz. “Her deep devotion to the museum, scholarly acumen, curatorial expertise, and proven capacity to lead and inspire makes her the ideal choice.”

The student council at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough did its part to help out during the pandemic by sponsoring a food drive this month. Thanks to the generosity of the Assabet staff, students, and the surrounding communities, they were able to fill five cars and two pickup trucks full of food. Additionally, the students raised just over $450 in cash donations. They were then able to stock the shelves at not only the Hudson Food Pantry but also the pantries in Marlborough, Clinton, and Berlin.



