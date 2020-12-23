New South Shore Conservatory board member has ties to third-generation local business

A top executive for a prominent three-generation regional business, Dawn F. Massa Stancavish of Marshfield holds the positions of chief innovation officer and chief operating officer of Massa Products Corporation in Hingham. The company has its roots in the early development of sonar technology and still develops and sells “electroacoustic” products, including sonar for the Navy and ultrasonic products to industry. It employs 70 people.

At a time when the South Shore Conservatory is facing both the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the absence of a permanent chief executive officer, a new recruit with a strong business background has joined its board of trustees.

Dawn Stancavaish, an executive officer at a local business founded by her grandfather, has joined the board of trustees of the South Shore Conservatory.

Stancavish also has served as one of the conservatory’s overseers, a volunteer group that supports the music school’s work and provides a liaison with the larger community.

“For years, Dawn has been an integral part of the South Shore Conservatory family,” said Deborah Allinson, the conservatory’s interim president. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our board, and cannot wait to see the new ideas she’ll present.”

Stancavish, who grew up locally and took music and drama classes om the conservatory’s Hingham campus, brought new energy and expertise when she returned to work at Massa, founded by a family member 70 years ago. “We defined who we are, upgraded, and grew the business internally,” she said.

The business was founded by her engineer and inventor grandfather Frank Massa, whom she called “a classical American Dream story.” The son of an immigrant family, he graduated from MIT and “cofounded the field of talking machines.” He worked for early recorded sound businesses such as Victor and RCA and helped develop sonar technology. He helped to improve the sonar equipment used by American armed forces in World War II.

Frank Massa founded Massa Products in Hingham 70 years ago. “The whole family grew up with the company,” his granddaughter said.

Stancavish holds a master’s degree in psychology and a certificate in finance from Harvard Business School. She has also studied engineering, photography, art, and music.

The new board member credits her own success in part to her early connection with the music school.

“There is no doubt that my childhood became greatly enriched because of my personal relationship with South Shore Conservatory,” she said in a statement released by the conservatory. “I have watched [the conservatory] develop to become much more than a theater and music school.”

It also helps people “learn how to improve their life,” Stancavish stated. By joining the board of trustees, she said she hopes to “learn more about where South Shore Conservatory is today, and where I might be able to help it go in the future.”

A nationally recognized model for arts education, the nonprofit conservatory is the state’s largest community school for the arts, with a prepandemic enrollment of 4,500 students served by more than 100 instructors.

Allinson said that as a conservatory parent and overseer, Stancavish has “brought positive energy to our Governance Committee and Overseers Leadership Council.”

Allinson, a former trustee who served as the board’s chair during the financial crisis of 2008, took over the conservatory’s leadership as an interim president at the end of August after recently hired president Karen Geer separated from the school.

Allinson traced her own connection with the music school to the first time she attended one of the conservatory’s outdoor summer concerts at the school’s Hingham campus. “I felt I had just unearthed Hingham’s hidden gem!” she recalled in a prepared statement. “It was magical, like Tanglewood, without the long drive.”

The conservatory’s board of trustees has been focusing on the search for a new president, communications director Elaine Sorrentino said, looking for “an inspiring leader and a creative leader in these unprecedented times. COVID has taught us we need expansive and flexible thinkers.” She also said the school needs a leader who is “community-minded” and able to balance serving local needs with “the right business and management skills.”

Stancavish, who continues to take drumming lessons from the conservatory (online this year), wants to do her part to help the conservatory meet its goals.

“Professionally, strategy and systematic thinking are my strong points in my business,” she said. “For years my heart has been a part of South Shore Conservatory, now I am excited to lend my ears and share my mind in ways that can hopefully aid in aligning SSC goals with strategies that have beneficial results.”

