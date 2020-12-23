One dead in crash on Route 24 in Randolph

One person died after driving off the road and hitting a tree on Route 24 in Randolph Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m., the Randolph Fire Department said in a statement.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
Stoughton firefighters and State Police also responded to the crash, the statement said.
State Police are investigating high speed as a potential contributing factor, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the department.
The first travel lane was closed for the investigation as of 5:12 p.m., State Police tweeted.
The crash remains under investigation.
