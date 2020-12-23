The Providence schools takeover is about to get more scrutiny from state lawmakers

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it’s probably a good idea to start Christmas shopping now, right? Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 81,187 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 880 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 7.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.8 percent. The state announced eight more deaths, bringing the total to 1,678. There were 440 people in the hospital, and 6,400 people had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

Incoming House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said Tuesday he expects to invite Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to appear before the House Oversight Committee in 2021 to discuss the status of the state takeover of Providence schools.

Shekarchi said he wants to ramp up use of the Oversight Committee for multiple departments after he is formally elected speaker next month, but this will be the first time since the state took control of the city’s struggling school system in November 2019 for lawmakers to publicly grill the commissioner about whether progress is being made.

”Oversight isn’t always about finding a problem,” Shekarchi said during an interview Tuesday. “It’s about explaining what you’re doing.”

The state has released several glossy reports outlining its goals and accomplishments during the first year of the takeover, and Infante-Green has pointed to the implementation of a new curriculum, an overhaul of the district’s central office, and a plan to invest in building repairs as signs of success.

But Infante-Green has also made it clear that she believes negotiating a new contract with the Providence Teachers Union is a crucial step to transforming the district.

Advertisement

The teachers have been working under an expired contract since August, and the state has already spent more than $899,000 on outside lawyers to help negotiate the deal. But both Infante-Green and union president Maribeth Calabro have acknowledged that little progress has been made.

During Tuesday’s interview with the Globe, new House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski said he wants to see “detailed nuts-and-bolts plans” for the takeover. He noted that Infante-Green supported the expansion of charter schools in the district, but said he doesn’t believe charters are the only solution.

Bringing the Department of Education before the House Oversight Committee would certainly make for good theater, as Infante-Green hasn’t been afraid to mix it up with anyone as she defends the takeover.

The committee would be doing a service if it explored how money is being spent, especially since the City Council and Providence School Board have virtually no say over those decisions. At the same time, there’s always the risk that the committee will use its time with the commissioner to grandstand on charter schools or nitpick minor moves, which would be less productive.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that the eight acrobats who suffered permanent injuries after plummeting more 20 feet during an aerial circus act in 2014 are receiving one of the largest settlements in Rhode Island history, an amount their lawyer described as “just.” Read more.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo wants all Rhode Island residents to be tested for COVID-19 twice before the end of the year. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Island School of Design President Rosanne Somerson is retiring at the end of the academic year. Read more.

⚓ The drive-through Holiday Light Spectacular in Roger Williams Park makes the Globe’s list of best light displays to see this year. Read more.





MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Economy: President Donald Trump wants Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus checks - instead of $600 - for most Americans, and he’s signaling that he may not sign the COVID-19 relief bill without that change. Read more.

⚓ Politics: It’s a tale of two transitions. My colleague Jim Puzzanghera compares the smooth transition of power between President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, and the more turbulent transfer between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Read more.

⚓ Books: Need a last-minute gift for a loved one? Check out the Globe’s list of the best books of 2020. Read more.

⚓ Sports: You have to admit, this Bills billboard in Wrentham is one of the most impressive trolling efforts of all time. Read more.





WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, due to the holiday, we’re moving birthday wishes up to Thursday. If you want to recognize a friend or family member, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The commission that is studying the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights is expected to adopt its final report at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

⚓ Recommendation: Take an hour and listen to this fantastic podcast about March 11, 2020, the day that everyone realized that COVID-19 was going to change everything.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.