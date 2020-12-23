The Salvation Army is seeing fewer donations this holiday season, and struggling to meet fundraising targets

“For most of the season we’ve seen less foot traffic at stores and fewer people carrying cash,” Major Marcus Jugenheimer, general secretary of the Massachusetts Salvation Army, said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 and store closures there are fewer red kettles on street corners and at store entrances, and they’ve been collecting less money.

Donations to The Salvation Army’s red kettles are down by about 50 percent statewide compared to last year’s collections, officials said.

“It varies from community to community; some are up, some are down,” he said. But overall, to reach this year’s fundraising goal of $2.5 million, there’s “a long way to go,” he said.

Jugenheimer said at the same time that the Salvation Army has seen this decline in donations, there’s been a surge in requests for assistance due to the pandemic.

“We’ve seen increases in requests for Christmas assistance ... across the Commonwealth,” he said.

Some people on the Salvation Army’s donor lists who contributed money to previous campaigns are among those seeking help this year, he said.

“Some have lost jobs, or due to kids not being school, have lost shifts — which means a loss in income,” he said. “Too many families are having to make those tough decisions about whether to pay rent or put food on the table.”

Jugenheimer encouraged people to consider giving “a little bit more” than usual if they’re in the position to do so, because so many families are in need. The Salvation Army wants to provide those families with food and presents to restore “a sense of normalcy during this holiday,” he said.

“2020 has been hard on everybody, particularly the children,” he said.

Salvation Army officials estimate that they will serve over 150 percent more people this holiday season, and they launched their “Rescue Christmas” red kettle campaign in mid-September — two months earlier than usual — in anticipation of the increased need.

Jugenheimer said there are several ways to contribute to the campaign.

QR codes are available at the Salvation Army red kettles, which allow donors to pay by phone, he said. Donors can send a payment digitally by using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” and specifying the amount.

To donate, people can visit www.RescueChristmas.org or text “RESCUECHRISTMAS” to 41444. Checks can also be mailed to the Salvation Army headquarters at 25 Shawmut Rd, Canton, MA 02021.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.