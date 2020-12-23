Storm could bring power outages Christmas morning

A seasonably cold and sunny day will be the precursor to a Christmas Eve and Christmas storm. Although Christmas in COVID times will be different, you still might have planned to cook a nice meal Christmas Day, even just for immediate family. Now, I recommend planning for what you would do if the power went out.

Snow depth is forecast to be less than an inch Christmas morning in most areas of southern New England.

After today’s sunshine and average temperatures, a storm system bringing a blizzard to the upper Midwest will continue its track Eastward, eventually bringing cloud showers and those high winds to our area.

Travels should exercise caution if heading the upper midwest today. NOAA (Custom credit)

Locally, there is a high wind watch posted for late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. The reason for the watch is a very strong low-level jet stream that will be flying over us during that time.

Advertisement

High winds are possible Christmas morning in much of eastern New England. NOAA (Custom credit)

These wind events can be a bit difficult to predict because the strongest winds will actually be hundreds of feet over us, and the question is how much of that wind can mix down to the surface. Those of you at higher elevations as well as along the coast have the greatest risk for the strongest winds.

Wind gusts of 55-60 miles per hour are possible Christmas morning as a strong jet stream passes over the region. TropicalTidbits (Custom credit)

The high wind watch means that winds could reach 55 to 60 mph in the watch area. Winds of that speed can take down trees and subsequently power lines this is why I would plan on what you would do if the power went out Christmas morning.

Along with the wind will come some heavy rain. Widespread flooding is not going to be an issue however urban and street flooding will be players in this storm.

Generally, I’m expecting around an inch to perhaps two inches of rainfall in a short amount of time Thursday evening into Christmas morning. This isn’t enough rain to create river issues but there will be big puddles on the streets and with the snow on somewhat frozen ground basement flooding can be a problem.

Advertisement

Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is likely in much of the northeast Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. NOAA (Custom credit)

Individual home and business owners can make their own decisions, but structurally sound roofs will not have a problem from the rain on snow. There just isn’t enough snow up there to create a problem.

Speaking of snow, it is going to do a vanishing trick starting tomorrow and climaxing during Christmas. Many areas will return to bare ground due to the warm temperatures in the 50s as well as high dew points. If you add in wind-driven rain, voila, you have a recipe for rapidly melting snow. To be an official white Christmas in the record books, there still has to be an inch on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. It’s unlikely this will happen in Boston.

Snow depth is forecast to be less than an inch Christmas morning in most areas of southern New England. Weather.us (Custom credit)

Skies return to brilliant blue this weekend with light winds and cold air. Highs will be in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. There is currently no more snow or big rain events in sight.