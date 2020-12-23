This local YouTube star built a display of 3,000 dominoes that says ‘2020’ — and soon you can watch her topple it

Hevesh, who lives in the Boston area, is an expert in building elaborate domino displays, then dismantling them with a push of her finger. On YouTube , where the artist posts her creations under the name “ Hevesh5 ,” she boasts nearly 3 million subscribers. All told, her work has been viewed 1 billion times.

And you can watch the year crash to a merciful end in all its cathartic glory.

Lily Hevesh is bidding good riddance to this dismal year in dramatic fashion: by toppling a display of 3,000 dominoes that reads “2020.”

Her latest project, setting up “2020″ with multi-colored dominoes, was inspired by how difficult this year has been for so many. She wanted to create a project that her followers and fans would find emotionally satisfying, while marking a symbolic transition into what many hope will be a fresh start.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t the best year, it’s been really rough with everything going on,” said Hevesh, 22. “I was thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be kind of a neat idea to build “2020″ out of dominoes and then completely demolish it in a very over-the-top kind of way?’ ”

Hevesh said she spent three days at a rented space in Somerville Studios meticulously assembling the large display and filming herself knocking it down in pure delight.

To build anticipation, full details about the video are under wraps for now (it does involve a baseball bat, however). But the clip of the cascading pieces will be posted to her YouTube channel on Dec. 26, a few days before New Year’s Day.

After that, people are free to watch it again and again as they raise a glass to 2021 and sip on some bubbly with a satisfied smirk.

“It’s definitely a bit different from any of my other videos,” said Hevesh, who promises a fulfilling experience. “I just wanted to do a big spectacle to say ‘goodbye’ to 2020, and ‘hello’ to 2021.”

Advertisement

The New Hampshire native, who works professionally on domino projects, started teasing out her work-in-progress on Twitter last week.

“Building something new :),” she tweeted on Dec. 15. The following day, she shared the final picture of the completed design.

People were immediately intrigued about what was to come — and in some cases, even slightly jealous that they wouldn’t be the ones to send it crashing.

“Ohhhhh I so wanna pull the plug on this one!,” one person wrote.

Others offered suggestions about how she should topple the “2020″ display, saying “I kind of want you to burn it versus just drop it. I am so done with this year.”

“I hear you,” Hevesh replied. “Don’t worry, I have an over-the-top way to topple it. Stay tuned...”

On Tuesday, Hevesh posted a picture of herself holding a baseball bat while standing behind her creation. It was captioned “can’t wait to obliterate 2020,” and included a devil emoji.

Hevesh, who launched her own line of precision-engineered dominoes with Spin Master games, does most of the planning and building herself, depending on the project. When creating a complex design that includes text or images, she uses a computer program to help map it out. An ambitious undertaking like the “2020″ display requires figuring out the right fonts as well as the right color schemes.

Advertisement

“I look at the plan and it tells me how many of each color I’ll need to set it up, and in what order,” she said. “And then I place each domino, one by one, very carefully, until the whole wall is built.”

In this case, the project is vertical. But in many of Hevesh’s videos, she knocks over mazes of dominoes that zig and zag along the floor as they topple in mesmerizing fashion. Her artwork has included domino displays of Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Nintendo’s “Kirby,” and for the holidays, an image of the Grinch and a large menorah. Once, she even built a towering replica of London’s Big Ben.

Her largest-ever display consisted of 32,000 dominoes and took 82 days to build.

Hevesh said her passion for creating such detailed projects started when she was 9, while playing with a collection of classic black-and-white dominoes at her grandparents’ house. From there her interest grew, and she began looking up videos posted online by other builders.

By 2013, after a video titled “Insane domino tricks” went viral, Hevesh had built not just a slew of domino displays, but a large following.

Hevesh has had an illustrious career at a young age, making artistic displays on movie sets alongside actor Will Smith and helping construct an “epic” setup for Jimmy Fallon when the comedian reached 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

She’s also been quick to latch onto the moment: At the start of the pandemic, Hevesh built a display for the “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” to show, through falling rows of dominoes, how quickly the coronavirus can spread.

Advertisement

Now, she sees her work pairing nicely with the end of this dispiriting year.

“With dominoes, the point is to knock them down,” Hevesh said, “which lends itself to knocking down 2020.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.