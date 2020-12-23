Wareham police arrest convicted killer hiding in attic after brief standoff

According to the statement, Wareham police learned around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday that parole officers had “developed information” that a wanted person, later identified as Gaillardetz, was staying at a home on Mason Street Extension in the Onset section of town.

In a statement, Wareham police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Gino Gaillardetz, of Chelsea. It wasn’t known if Gaillardetz had hired a lawyer.

A convicted killer was arrested Tuesday night in Wareham after a brief standoff with police, authorities said.

Gaillardetz, the statement said, “was on parole for murder, and currently under investigation for a recent crime in the Boston area. In addition, information was received that suspect had commented that he was not going to be taken back to jail.”

Wareham police and state parole officers went to the residence on Mason Street Extension, the statement said, where it became apparent that Gaillardetz had “secreted himself in an attic space.”

Additional Wareham police units responded to the scene along with members of the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, State Police, and a command unit from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, the statement said.

Authorities secured the area and neighbors were evacuated, police said, and Gaillardetz was spotted shortly before 10 p.m. trying to strike the attic exhaust fan in an attempt to escape. That’s when the Wareham police chief took control.

“Chief John Walcek, using a cruiser loud speaker directed the suspect to surrender and come out of the house,” the statement said. “Within a few minutes the suspect appeared in the kitchen and was placed in custody without incident.”

Police said Gaillardetz was processed at Wareham police headquarters before being transferred to the custody of state parole officers. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Gaillardetz faces in connection with the Wareham standoff or the earlier case out of the Boston area.

Details on Gaillardetz’s prior murder conviction weren’t immediately available.

“This potentially dangerous situation involving a convicted murderer was resolved safely by the professionalism and cooperation of several law enforcement agencies,” Walcek said in the statement. “This was a team effort, and our off duty lieutenants, sergeants, officers, detectives, and juvenile detective who responded from home to assist is typical of the dedication of personnel at the WPD. In addition, our amazing communications officers not only coordinated incoming resources, they continued to handle regular shift related calls.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.