When you look at your phone and realize you accidentally called 911

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

People inadvertently call 911 more often than you might think. On Aug. 30, Bridgewater police received an accidental call from a man who said he dropped his phone and it dialed 911. On Nov. 16, Bridgewater police received another one, this time from a man who said he was “trying to shut off his alarm clock” and mistakenly hit the emergency call button instead. Then on Dec. 2, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a woman who said she didn’t mean to call the police but that “something is wrong with her phone” and for some reason it dialed 911. Two days later, on Dec. 4, Wilmington police received a 911 call from a woman who said she was trying to turn off her iWatch and it kept on calling 911. It’s a problem that affects departments all over the state, as more 911 calls come in from smart devices, smartwatches, and tablets. “With smartphone technology offering a streamlined process to making emergency calls, we have seen a significant increase in accidental 911 calls,” said Steve Hooke, director of the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center. If you do accidentally call 911, you should stay on the line and don’t hang up; just answer the dispatcher’s questions and explain what happened. To prevent fluke 911 calls, you should lock the screen on your phone before putting it into your pocket or purse. Parents should also be aware that all wireless phones — even ones that aren’t connected to a service provider or calling plan — are capable of calling 911, so don’t let children play with an old phone without taking the battery out first.

UP ON THE ROOF

At 2:48 p.m. Dec. 10, a man told police in Marblehead that he lost his briefcase near the intersection of Pleasant and School streets. According to the log entry, he told police that he’d just left the National Grand Bank and put his briefcase on the roof of his vehicle. He said the briefcase was made of leather and contained a book, and he was going to retrace his path to see if he could find it.

‘TIS THE SEASON FOR THESE KIND OF THEFTS

At 7:11 p.m. Nov. 20, Peabody police responded to a report of a disturbance at Extended Stay America off Interstate 95. According to the log entry, the staff at the hotel reported that a guest who appeared to be intoxicated was “digging through trash and stealing Christmas ornaments.” Police reported that the guest returned to her room for the evening.

At 9:24 a.m. Dec. 4, Peabody police were told that someone entered Northeast Nursery at the junction of Route 1 and Lowell Street sometime during the night and stole two Christmas wreaths.

At 6:32 p.m. Dec. 9, Stow police received an e-mail from someone on Maple Street who reported that a Christmas tree was cut down and stolen.

CHRISTMAS TREE KERFUFFLE

At 3:15 p.m. Nov. 23, a woman called Winthrop police and said she went to get her Christmas tree that was stored in the basement at her old apartment and wasn’t happy to discover that it was gone. She told police that the landlord told her she could keep it there, but the tenants who moved into her old apartment threw her tree away and “started yelling and screaming at her” when she showed up to get it. She also alleged that one of the tenants got a baseball bat and threatened to hit her with it. Police spoke to everyone involved and took a report of the incident.

