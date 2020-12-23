The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is worth reviving — and improving

Hard as it may be to undo the damage done by Trump, however, the nuclear deal is worth reviving — and improving, as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to do. But in order to stitch that international agreement back together again, Biden will have to foster a dialogue with the Iranian regime that includes crucial elements that were left out of the original negotiations conducted by the Obama administration.

The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist in charge of Iran’s suspended nuclear weapons program, has made it harder than it already was for the incoming Biden administration to return to the nuclear deal struck with Iran in 2015. And it would be naive to think this was not the aim of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the likely dispatcher of the assassins, and of President Trump, who, at the least, would have had to sign off on the operation.

Those talks succeeded because they were narrowly focused on technical matters such as amounts and degrees of enriched uranium Iran could produce. It was understood by both parties that the sunset clauses on the enrichment of uranium could be renegotiated when they ran out. And it made sense then not to complicate the already difficult nuclear issues by arguing about Iran’s missile development program or the regime’s power projection into the Arab world — in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

But much has changed since 2015, when the nuclear deal was signed. Biden and his advisors will need to be lucid, persistent, and innovative if they hope to succeed in a new round of negotiations with the rulers in Tehran.

First, they must keep in mind the history of Iran’s nuclear program. It started under the Shah, who gave millions of dollars to MIT to train nuclear engineers. But when Ayatollah Khomeini seized power, in 1979 (in a revolution largely driven by left-wing Iranian youth), he declared nuclear weapons “haram’' — proscribed by religion. When his generals came to him during the Iran-Iraq war to complain that Saddam Hussein was using chemical weapons and respected no prohibition against weapons of mass destruction, Khomeini relented and allowed an empirical need for the regime’s self-preservation temporarily to override religious scruples.

But then in 2003, as attested by the CIA and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran halted its nuclear weapons program. Two crucial changes in the region explained the suspension of the nuclear weapons pursuit: Saddam’s regime had been toppled by the Americans, and the US military was encamped next door, in Iraq. Hence Iranian negotiators in 2015 were seeking to extract the highest price they could for a rug they were not using. They escaped from sanctions and got Washington to release Iranian money long held in the United States in return for their agreement to limit their enrichment of uranium.

Even when Israeli agents extracted an enormous trove of documents on Iran’s nuclear program from a warehouse in Tehran, in January 2018, they apparently found no evidence that Iran had revived its nuclear weapons program, as distinct from a program to enrich uranium.

The dealmakers in the Obama administration hoped that, with the good will fostered in the nuclear dialogue, eventually they might reach new understandings on regional conflicts and on Iran’s advanced missile program. But a few scant months after signing the nuclear accord, Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani went to Moscow with generals and maps to bring the Russian air force into the war of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria as an ally with the regime against its own people. That war has caused unimaginable human suffering. Half the population has been driven from their homes. All too many have been bombed or tortured to death.

The Iranian regime’s role in that war, in backing Iraqi militias that fire on peaceful protesters, and in the devastating war in Yemen, have frightened regimes in the Arab Gulf into tacit alliance with Israel. Moreover, American sanctions, regime corruption, and a terrible COVID-19 toll in the Iranian population have left Iranians desperate for relief. Today there may be an opening for negotiations with Iran that seek to resolve regional conflicts as well as the nuclear issue.

The diplomatic task would be demanding, but not impossible. Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin might welcome an opportunity to cooperate in limiting the Iranian role in Syria. Putin has worked closely with Israel in limiting Iran’s freedom of action in Syria, and he will not want Russia’s role in post-war Syria to be dependent on Tehran’s approval. Moreover, every Arab regime plus Turkey wants limits not simply on Iran’s enrichment of uranium but also on its meddling and attempted domination of neighbors.

The Biden administration will be wise to seek renewed dialogue with the regime in Tehran, but negotiations should seek not simply to limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium but also to resolve — or at least contain — its conflicts with other states in the region. This is not only a goal sought by those states; it has also been a wish chanted by Iranian citizens who have braved violent repression to protest the regime’s regional interventions at their expense. If he is wise, Biden will act on the understanding that the Iranian population may be a crucial ally in the effort to resolve, peacefully, Iran’s conflicts with its neighbors.

Alan Berger is a retired Globe editorial writer.