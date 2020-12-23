A Christmas season of the missing

My dad gave it to me many Christmases ago, and somehow I never lost it. I usually wear it on my winter coat, but this holiday season, with outings mostly limited to dog walking, it remained in my jewelry drawer. The other day I held it in my hand, and for some reason, thought about my dad picking it out, probably from some department store jewelry counter, close to where he worked in New York City. I’m used to missing him; he died seven years ago. But thinking about the pin as something he once touched made me miss him more than usual.

As you get older, the celebration of Christmas is also marked by the absence of people who once shared in it. Because of coronavirus restrictions, this is even more a season of the missing — from friends and colleagues to the most beloved family members. There are no office Christmas parties to dread or gossip about or crowded house parties to dress up for. To stay connected with humanity beyond our household, we now have a patio heater set up for socially distanced mini-gatherings. But under the best of circumstances — sunshine and above-freezing temperatures — an hour or so of outdoor socializing is about the limit. Meanwhile, extended indoor family gatherings are canceled. The newest member of our family is almost 15 months old. This Christmas, he should be ear-deep in wrapping paper under our tree. Instead, we will exchange gifts, masked and outside, on whatever day has the better weather prediction.

So there’s definitely a lot to miss this year. But like others, we are trying to fill up the empty spaces in our home and hearts with classic holiday traditions. The tree is decorated with ornaments collected over many years. A manger, made by my dad, rests near it. I have one of those ’70s-era, ceramic Christmas trees, made by my mother; I’m sure I gave it a good eye roll when she gave it to me to take back to my dorm room when I was a college freshman. Today it reminds me of her desire to always make our get-togethers festive. My Christmas carol books, from childhood piano lesson days, are out on the old upright. Sometimes I even plunk out a song, cheating, as always, on the left-hand accompaniment.

It’s a different kind of Christmas, but there are still reasons to celebrate. I’ve always been a stressed-out, last-minute Christmas person. But this year, between online shopping and more time at home, the gifts are mostly wrapped and ready to go. Of course, the luckiest of us also get to celebrate what we now know to be the greatest gifts of all: health and home, family and friends. We can thank the deadly coronavirus for teaching us that lesson. Any gripes about lockdowns and family lock-outs sound petty and small up against the tremendous loss connected to COVID-19. The temporary absence of family and friends is nothing compared with the permanent loss of more than 323,000 American lives — part of a worldwide death tally of more than 1.7 million. They will be missed forever.

For the rest of us, staying apart now is the path to being together later. This year, separation is the best way to measure Christmas spirit. There may be physical distance between us, but the connection to our loved ones is still there. It will survive the pandemic, if we do. Indeed, that connection never dies.

That I know from picking up my Christmas tree pin and still feeling the love of the father who gave it to me so many years ago.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.