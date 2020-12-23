Could DeLeo have signaled passage at last of campus assault bill?

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo filed an ethics disclosure Friday indicating he is in talks for a job with his alma mater, Northeastern University, and is unaware of any matter “presently before me in my official role that would affect Northeastern University.”

DeLeo should not just be aware of House Bill H.4418, which would have a decided impact on Northeastern and all Massachusetts colleges and universities. He also should be actively engaged in its passage.

H.4418 was written by Northeastern students who founded Every Voice Coalition, a student-led organization that advocates legislation addressing campus sexual assault. The bill would require colleges and universities in the Commonwealth to enact stronger policies to prevent sexual assault, gain more transparency about its incidence, and provide improved resources and support for survivors. Since the measure was introduced five years ago, some version of it has passed in other states, including New Hampshire this year. Yet the Massachusetts bill has languished in the House Ways and Means Committee for almost a year.