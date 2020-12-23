A few simple truths to embrace to end the battle between police and public

In Boston and across the nation, it is high time to put an end to the long-running fear and antagonism between the police and large sectors of the population. The basis for doing that is for everyone, including the police, to acknowledge that the essential and expected role of the police is to maintain public safety, not primarily public order, not primarily obedience to command, not primarily the adherence to police-determined norms of behavior, but rather public safety.

That means that noisy, unruly demonstrations must be tolerated and managed with deft restraint, rather than suppressed and inflamed. And the police, starting with the leadership of their unions and departmental commands, must endorse that their authority arises not from the badge and uniform but from the recognition that they are public servants given a public trust to protect the people they serve.