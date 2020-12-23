Mass. AG’s office is committed to prosecuting police corruption

Your Dec. 21 editorial, “New US attorney should keep the heat on the State Police,” calls for the continued pursuit of corruption and accountability at the Massachusetts State Police by law enforcement. That’s exactly what my office has done.

The editorial fails to mention the 18 indictments that my office has brought against three top-level lieutenants for overtime fraud in Troop E. It also misses the fact that in the past year, we’ve criminally charged three other members of the State Police for fraud and misuse of their authority.

It’s more important now than ever that law enforcement is held to a higher standard. The US attorney should aggressively prosecute cases of corruption in law enforcement agencies. We will continue to do the same at the attorney general’s office.