Home of the Week: At Beverly’s Sedna, every apartment has a water view

Rent One bedroom and one bath (from $2,450); two bedrooms and two baths (from $3,300). The rent for the two-bedroom model unit featured is $3,900.

Year built 2020-21

Utilities Tenant is responsible for electric, water, and sewer.

Pets $50 fee for dogs; $50 for cats. Maximum two pets per apartment. There are breed restrictions, as well as an 80-pound weight limit.

Bicycle storage Complimentary

Kayaks and paddleboards Will be available for residents to borrow.

Parking Grade-level parking is free for residents; guest parking will be available.

Trash Pickup is twice weekly.

Salem has its bewitching history, but Beverly has its history of producing shoemaking machinery ― and a new apartment complex on the shores of the Danvers River named after the Inuit Goddess of the Sea, Sedna.

The complex, by The Procopio Cos. and architect DMS Design, welcomed its first tenants in October, and is expected to be completed in early 2021. The exteriors of its two buildings are white with black windows and railings, a monochromatic design that creates a visual landmark for residents and boaters alike that allows for the buildings “to be a canvas for shadows and reflections off the water,” according to its brochure. The three-story buildings sit on a point of land adjacent to the MBTA commuter rail tracks and another regional landmark, known to locals as the Beverly-Salem Bridge and formally as Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 1A). Inside, the nautical theme continues through the use of blue paint and bead board.

Each unit comes with smart locks, a smart video entry system, and a smart-home system, as well as built-in USB chargers in the kitchen.

The model featured here is a two-bedroom, two-bath unit of 1,415 square feet. The door opens into a small foyer with a closet straight ahead. A turn to the right leads to what might be considered an open-space troika: the kitchen and the dining and living areas, one after another, in that order.

Mirroring the style found throughout the unit, the kitchen is a study in how to work with neutrals. The appliances, including the electric stove, are stainless steel; the subway tile backsplash is white; and the wood-laminate cabinets are two-toned: gray uppers and lowers with white slab doors. The expansive island has a sink, seating for three, and a quartz counter with a waterfall edge. The island offers the cook a river view.

The kitchen is open to a dining area that currently holds a circular table with seating for four next to a trio of windows with black muntins on only the upper sashes, leaving the water view unobstructed.

The kitchen and dining spot share cork flooring with the living area. The space accommodates a couch, an end table, two armchairs, and an entertainment center — all sitting beneath recessed lighting. The focal point of the room is the slider to the private balcony looking out to the bridge. Each unit comes with water views and either a private balcony or patio.

The unit’s two bedrooms are reached via a hallway, but first, one finds a closet, a laundry closet with appliances behind a slatted door, and a guest bath with a single solid wood vanity topped with quartz, a cork floor, and a shower-tub combination.

The guest bedroom (132 square feet) boasts a 36-square-foot walk-in closet, a pair of windows with water views, and its own heating (air source heat pumps) and cooling controls. Walk-in closets are available in the primary bedrooms of every unit; a few don’t have them in the guest room.

The main bedroom offers a respite. It has a sitting area, three windows, a 36-square-foot walk-in closet, cork flooring, and recessed lighting. The en-suite bath features a double solid wood vanity with a quartz counter, cork flooring, and a shower with a porcelain tile backsplash. The shower door is a glamorous black-framed beauty.

The complex amenities include a rooftop terrace on each building, a river walk, a fitness center in each building, sports/TV lounges in each building, work-from-home spaces and technology in each building, TransitScreen live MBTA updates, a clubroom/wine bar, common area Wi-Fi, a patio with fire pits and grills, a bicycle repair station and complimentary storage, paddleboard and kayak loaners, additional storage for rent, and a pet wash in each building.

Parking is free for residents and available for guests.

For more information, go to sednabeverly.com.

