bruins

2021 Bruins schedule released: Boston opens with road games against Devils, Islanders

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated December 23, 2020, 1 hour ago
The Bruins had the best record in the NHL in the 2019-20 season.
The Bruins had the best record in the NHL in the 2019-20 season.

The Boston Bruins will open the new season on Jan. 14 in New Jersey against the Devils and will remain there to face the Devils again on Jan. 16, a reflection of schedule modifications made for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL season will begin on Jan. 13 with a five-game lineup that features the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in Florida.

The Bruins’ schedule this season includes many instances of playing the same team twice in a short time span, usually two games over three days, to reduce travel. The NHL has also realigned its divisions to be more geographically clustered with the exception of the North, which includes all Canadian teams from coast to coast.

After opening vs. the Devils, the Bruins will play the nearby New York Islanders on Jan. 18. The first Bruins game at TD Garden since March will be Jan. 21 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, who will remain in Boston for a Jan. 23 rematch.

The Bruins are in the East Division, and will face each team – the Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Capitals – eight times. The 56-game regular season schedule ends May 8. Training camp opens Jan. 3.

The top four teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs, with the first two rounds featuring intra-divisional play. The four division winners will be re-seeded for the final two rounds of the playoffs to determine a Stanley Cup champion.

Bruins 2021 schedule

JANUARY

Thursday, Jan. 14 at New Jersey

Saturday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey

Monday, Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Washington

FEBRUARY

Monday, Feb. 1 at Washington

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia

Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at N.Y. Rangers

Friday, Feb. 12 at N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, Feb. 13 at N.Y. Islanders

Monday, Feb. 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, Feb. 25 at N.Y. Islanders

Friday, Feb. 26 at N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, Feb. 28 at N.Y. Rangers

MARCH

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

APRIL

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 at Washington

Sunday, April 11 at Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo

Friday, April 23 at Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

MAY

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 at New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers