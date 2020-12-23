2021 Bruins schedule released: Boston opens with road games against Devils, Islanders

The Boston Bruins will open the new season on Jan. 14 in New Jersey against the Devils and will remain there to face the Devils again on Jan. 16, a reflection of schedule modifications made for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL season will begin on Jan. 13 with a five-game lineup that features the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in Florida.

The Bruins’ schedule this season includes many instances of playing the same team twice in a short time span, usually two games over three days, to reduce travel. The NHL has also realigned its divisions to be more geographically clustered with the exception of the North, which includes all Canadian teams from coast to coast.