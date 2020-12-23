2021 Bruins schedule released: Boston opens with road games against Devils, Islanders

The Boston Bruins will open the new season on Jan. 14 in New Jersey against the Devils and will remain there to face the Devils again on Jan. 16, a reflection of schedule modifications made for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NHL season will begin on Jan. 13 with a five-game lineup that features the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in Florida.
The Bruins’ schedule this season includes many instances of playing the same team twice in a short time span, usually two games over three days, to reduce travel. The NHL has also realigned its divisions to be more geographically clustered with the exception of the North, which includes all Canadian teams from coast to coast.
After opening vs. the Devils, the Bruins will play the nearby New York Islanders on Jan. 18. The first Bruins game at TD Garden since March will be Jan. 21 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, who will remain in Boston for a Jan. 23 rematch.
The Bruins are in the East Division, and will face each team – the Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Capitals – eight times. The 56-game regular season schedule ends May 8. Training camp opens Jan. 3.
The top four teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs, with the first two rounds featuring intra-divisional play. The four division winners will be re-seeded for the final two rounds of the playoffs to determine a Stanley Cup champion.
Bruins 2021 schedule
JANUARY
Thursday, Jan. 14 at New Jersey
Saturday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey
Monday, Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Jan. 30 at Washington
FEBRUARY
Monday, Feb. 1 at Washington
Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia
Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia
Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, Feb. 10 at N.Y. Rangers
Friday, Feb. 12 at N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, Feb. 13 at N.Y. Islanders
Monday, Feb. 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, Feb. 25 at N.Y. Islanders
Friday, Feb. 26 at N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, Feb. 28 at N.Y. Rangers
MARCH
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
APRIL
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 at Washington
Sunday, April 11 at Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo
Friday, April 23 at Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
MAY
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 at New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers