Attleboro and North Attleborough football will square off in “The Century Game” in April

The two high schools will stage a game in April, dubbed “The Century Game,” to commemorate the rivalry’s 100th year, according to a statement generated by principals Bill Runey (Attleboro)and Peter Haviland (North Attleborough), athletic directors Mark Houle (A) and Kurt Kummer (NA), and coaches Michael Strachan (A) and Don Johnson (NA).

Attleboro and North Attleboro, which have met on the gridiron on Thanksgiving Day since 1921, announced Wednesday that they don’t intend to allow the pandemic to erase a significant milestone shared by the two communities.

Thanksgiving high school football was one of many holiday customs set aside this year in order to keep Massachusetts residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools also announced that a second game, a celebration of the 100th Thanksgiving Day game, will be return in November.

“Rather than being denied an opportunity to participate in this storied rivalry, the members of the Class of 2021 and their teammates will have the chance to make history,” said officials.

“Like their brethren in 1921 who kicked off the first century of Attleboro vs. North Attleborough football, the Class of 2021 will usher in the second century of the rivalry by competing during the spring of their senior year.”

The MIAA pushed football into the “Fall II” season (from Feb. 22 to April 25) after the state deemed it a high risk activity. There are still many unknowns, but the two rivals are determined to make an April meeting work.

“Between now and the playing of the first game in April 2021, school administrators, athletic departments, football coaches and booster clubs will collaborate to ensure that this celebration is befitting the rich tradition that has characterized this rivalry since its inception 100 years ago.”

“It is our hope that the anticipation of these two games will generate significant enthusiasm and uplift the spirits of the communities that have supported our teams, marching bands and cheerleaders as we emerge from the constraints of a year-long pandemic, and embark on a second century of football between our two schools.”

