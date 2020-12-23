At Canton, goaltender Carolyn Durand aiming to set a new standard of excellence

Now a sophomore at Canton High, Durand has emerged as one of the state’s best netminders, continuing a trend of a Bulldog program that has produced players adept at stopping the puck.

Sooner than later, she was in goal fulltime.

Before one of her games at the U-10 level, and the team without a goalie, Carolyn Durand was asked to take a turn in net, shifting back from defense.

That trend started with 2018 grad Colleen Kelleher, who backstopped Canton to the Division 2 state final during the 2017-18 season.

“I used to go to the games all the time [when I was younger] and I would always look up to Colleen Kelleher and how she played,” recalled Durand.

In 2017-18, Kelliher posted a 0.92 goals against average and seven shutouts on her way to earning Globe All-Scholastic honors. She finished her four-year career with 25 shutouts and a .940 save percentage.

Ava Pacitti provided a strong bridge year between Kelleher and Durand in 2018-19 (1.83 GAA, four shutouts), but Durand is already on pace to surpass Kelleher’s totals.

Last winter, Durand registered 14 shutouts, a microscopic 0.71 GAA, and a hefty .957 save percentage to help the Bulldogs to a 19-1-4 record. A Globe All-Scholastic, she posted four consecutive shutouts to start the season and allowed 17 total goals.

Canton was slated to play Wellesley in the Division 2 state final at TD Garden on March 15 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all MIAA postseason activity. The teams were crowned co-state champions.

So how does a promising young goalie improve after a stellar first act? Enter Jack Koen, goalie coach for the Bulldogs. He is working with Durand to improve her technique, net presence, and confidence to help her stay as consistent as last year. In his third season, Koen previously worked with both Kelleher and Pacitti. A Roslindale native and 1989 Boston Latin School graduate, he was a goalie for the Wolfpack and made a cameo with the Boston College practice squad his freshman year. He has worked with goalies for nearly 30 years.

“One of the big things he’s helped me work on is coming out farther and playing the puck behind the net,” said Durand. “I think that he’s helped me come out of my comfort zone in a lot of ways. I think we get along well because we think in the same ways.”

Koen expects Durand to surpass Kelleher’s shutout mark in the future, though not this season, because Canton will only play 10 games in a pandemic-abbreviated slate, with a scheduled Jan. 6 opening against Hockomock League foe Franklin.

“It’s hard to explain what she did last year and I don’t think she even understands it yet,” Koen said. “It’s one of those things where you look back on it when you’re older and you say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did that.’ I think the biggest attribute for her is she wasn’t overwhelmed. She listened and she took everything I had to say and we worked on it.

“Positionally, she’s never really out of place. You’ll see a lot of goalies flop around. If a goalie doesn’t understand why they’re doing something, it’s difficult, and Carolyn understands it.”

Canton coach Dennis Aldrich has already noticed improvement from his young star, even though practices started less than 10 days ago and the Bulldogs held their first scrimmage Tuesday afternoon against Westwood.

While Durand has yet to reach Kelleher’s ability level yet, Aldrich believes she is getting there quickly. Durand comes from a hockey family. Her father, Douglas, played for Blue Hills Regional, graduating in 1993. Her uncle, Dave, a 1986 Canton grad, played for the Bulldogs.

“He’s been a tremendous asset to our program and she certainly puts the work in,” Aldrich said of Koen. “I think the confidence that [Durand] built should certainly help. Just to have someone focus on the goalies is a huge asset. It’s a different language and I don’t speak it.”

In the offseason, Durand worked out at Massachusetts Crease Goaltending School in Norwell and focused on making her hand positioning wider and stance taller to develop a quintessential goalie trait — the ability to “look bigger” in net.

Durand is, however, working with defensive pairs this season that have almost completely changed.

Last season, Meg Aldrich, the coach’s daughter, along with Alexa Maffeo, Olivia Maffeo, and Maya Battista comprised the top four on the blue line. Only Battista has returned. Aldrich and Alexa Maffeo graduated and Olivia Maffeo transferred to nearby Noble & Greenough after a 33-goal, 8-assist freshman season.

Junior Allie McCabe will team up with Battista for the top defensive pairing. Durand expects the transition working with a new unit will be smooth since their playing time together dates back to their youth hockey days. Durand expects the confidence she gained from her elder teammates last year will resonate with her new ones.

“I think that the girls knew that they could trust me when the shot came,” said Durand. “It definitely gave me more confidence. I think it’s going to be harder this year because I set my standards higher.”

While Kelleher and Pacitti set the benchmark, Durand wants to raise the standard of excellence in net.

“She’s getting there, but she’s not there yet,” Aldrich said. “But I think the compete level is getting better.”

With Durand minding the net for the Bulldogs, the future of Canton’s tradition of goaltending excellence appears to be strong.

Canton goalie Carolyn Durand worked on her skills and stick handling in Tuesday's scrimmage against Westwood at the Canton Metropolis Rink. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe



