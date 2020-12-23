Celtics honor Tommy Heinsohn in pregame ceremony

The Celtics held a moment of silence for franchise legend Tommy Heinsohn prior to Wednesday’s game, and players wore warmups shirts that said ‘Tommy’ on them. The team also showed a tribute video for Heinsohn during the game, too.

Heinsohn, 86, died from renal failure on Nov. 9. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his roles as both a Celtics player and a coach, and in 1981 became the team’s color commentator. He is the only Celtic who has been part of the franchise for all 17 of its championships.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.