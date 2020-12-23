Houston cancellation on night two makes clear challenges for NBA, Celtics

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, whose team was preparing to take the court in the mostly empty TD Garden for its season opener against the Bucks, understands this could be part of the new reality.

With Chris Clemons out with an injury, Houston could not field a team that included the league minimum eight players.

The NBA successfully completed its season in the sealed Orlando bubble last fall without a player or staffer registering a positive COVID-19 test. But it was clear this latest return, with no bubble, would bring more extreme challenges. Wednesday provided the first example of that, when the Rockets’ game against the Thunder was postponed due to three positive or inconclusive tests among players, plus four other players sidelined due to contact tracing.

“I know that we’re all over every day, doing what we need to do, both in the facility and recognizing the responsibility that we all have to each other as a staff, as players, as everybody else,” Stevens said. “And even the smallest of interactions can threaten that. But it’s why we test every day. Right now we’ve got tests that are point of care and PCR that are 24-hour returns. So we’ve got both of those things going on.

“And at the same time, it shows just how fragile it is. I don’t think that we necessarily needed a reminder, because all you have to do is look at the NFL, turn on college basketball, talk to your friends. And it’s everywhere. We’re going to do our very best to avoid it.”

. . .

The Celtics held a moment of silence for franchise legend Tommy Heinsohn prior to Wednesday’s game, and players wore warmups shirts that said ‘Tommy’ on them. The team also showed a tribute video for Heinsohn during the game.

Heinsohn, 86, died from renal failure on Nov. 9. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his roles as both a Celtics player and a coach, and in 1981 became the team’s color commentator. He is the only Celtic who has been part of the franchise for all 17 of its championships.

. . .

Celtics center Tristan Thompson, who was slowed by a hamstring injury during training camp, was in the starting lineup and made his Celtics debut Wednesday.

Thompson missed both preseason games, but practiced this week and took part in Wednesday morning’s shootaround. He was removed from the injury report Tuesday night.

Thompson is expected to be on a temporary minutes restriction. He has not played in a real basketball game since last March, when he was with the Cavaliers, so he was eager to simply get back onto the court.

“I’m itching,” he said. “I’m excited. Obviously, with this long layoff for myself, after a while you get a little crazy and you get kind of bored doing the same thing, whether it’s working out with your trainer in the weight room or on the court. It’s about time to get some live action, so I’m excited about that.”

. . .

During the preseason, Stevens pointed out several times how important it will be for players to have defined roles. That approach has seemed to be a slight departure from past years, when there was more gray area.

“We have a lot of guys that when you’re young, instead of trying to do everything well, you end up not doing anything well,” Stevens said. “And so we need our guys to be focused on what they do best and add value around obviously the guys that we’re going to go to. With Kemba [Walker] out, it’s going to put quite a test on each guy because that’s just a little bit more attention they get. And so rather than trying to make up for it with one person, we just need to soar with our strengths.

“I know you’ve heard me say that. It’s probably getting old hearing me say that. But that’s the way I look at it, that’s the way we need to be. Because to be quite candid, we’re not going to be able to beat the best of the best the other way right now.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.