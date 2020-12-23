Jedd Fisch to become head coach at University of Arizona, per reports

Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is leaving the team to become head coach at the University of Arizona, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Fisch joined New England’s coaching staff in January after serving as the assistant offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season. He has 13 years of experience with seven NFL teams, his longest tenure coming with the Baltimore Ravens as an offensive assistant for four seasons.

Prior to this season, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, but, with the departure of Tom Brady, the team opted to bring in a new hire this season to assume those responsibilities.