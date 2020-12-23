Red Sox sign free agent pitcher Matt Andriese to one-year deal

Andriese, 31, pitched with the Los Angeles Angels last season, compiling a 4.50 ERA and a 1.000 WHIP. He was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the 2011 draft, and made his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015. He spent three-plus seasons with the club before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.

The $1.85 million deal has a $3.5 million team option and $250,000 buyout. Andriese can earn up to $500,000 per year in incentives for innings pitched.

His history with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in Tampa helped during the negotiation process with the Sox, Andriese said.

“It was very important,” said Andriese. “Just the familiarity with him and everything like that. He’s easy to talk to. He cut right to the chase. He knows me well and I think that will help us going forward.”

Andriese is also good friends with Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi.

Andriese has experience as both a starter and reliever, and said he will fill whatever role the Sox need.

“I signed here with the Red Sox for the opportunity to do both,” Andriese said Wednesday. " I have a lot of flexibility in my career. I’m going to be given the opportunity to start.”

Andriese thinks he utilizes his full arsenal of pitches a bit better as a starter than a reliever. And the Sox certainly need help in the starting rotation department. As of now, Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez are the only locks for the rotation with Chris Sale not expected to make it back from Tommy John surgery until at least July.

While Andriese’s overall ERA in 2020 wasn’t that impressive, his 1.46 ERA in 12 ⅓ innings pitched in September was. What changed? Conviction.

“I was out there more consistently,” Andriese said. “I was just taking the ball, trying to be the best I can be day in and day out. I was more aggressive, more confident in my stuff and that led to a bit better success.”

The Sox also announced that catcher Deivy Grullon was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds. The Red Sox originally claimed Grullon off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent much of his time at the Sox’ alternate training site.