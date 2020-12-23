Revolution continue to reshape roster for 2021 by signing midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum

The Revolution continue to add to their roster for 2021, and announced the signing of Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum on Wednesday.
Kaptoum, 24, has spent six seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona and Real Betis, most recently featuring on loan for Unión Deportiva Almería in Spain’s Segunda División.
“Wilfrid Kaptoum is a talented central midfielder who has been developed in an excellent soccer culture. He will bring a great work ethic and experience to our team,” said Revolution coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. “Wilfrid’s pace and passing ability will help strengthen our midfield. We believe he will be a quality addition to the Revolution, and we look forward to his arrival in Foxborough.”
Kaptoum has made more than 100 professional appearances across all competitions with FC Barcelona, Real Betis, and UD Almería, including stints with Barcelona B and Real Betis B. The Douala, Cameroon native made three appearances with Barcelona’s first team – including a start in the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League – after developing for several years in La Masia, the club’s academy system. He also made two appearances for Barcelona en route to winning the 2015-16 Copa del Rey title, scoring a goal in the semifinals.
With the new year comes a new professional and amazing challenge😊 ⚽️— Wilfrid Kaptoum (@Kaptoum5) December 23, 2020
Thank you @NERevolution for this opportunity to meet @MLS 🇺🇸 and your supporters @MidnightRiders @NErebellion 😉
See you soon #Boston 👋🏿 I’m ready!Come on Revs!! ⚽️💪🏿 https://t.co/Nw6iBAFkSz
Most recently, Kaptoum was loaned to second-flight Spanish team Almería in January 2020 for the remainder of the season. He made nine appearances, with seven starts, in the Segunda División.
Kaptoum has received multiple call-ups to the senior national team for Cameroon. He was a reserve during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and previously featured on Cameroon’s under-20 team.
