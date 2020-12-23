Revolution continue to reshape roster for 2021 by signing midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum

The Revolution continue to add to their roster for 2021, and announced the signing of Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum on Wednesday.

Kaptoum, 24, has spent six seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona and Real Betis, most recently featuring on loan for Unión Deportiva Almería in Spain’s Segunda División.

“Wilfrid Kaptoum is a talented central midfielder who has been developed in an excellent soccer culture. He will bring a great work ethic and experience to our team,” said Revolution coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. “Wilfrid’s pace and passing ability will help strengthen our midfield. We believe he will be a quality addition to the Revolution, and we look forward to his arrival in Foxborough.”