The Sports Hub remains king of Boston’s airwaves, according to fall ratings

All of its weekday programs all finished first or tied for first in their time slots.

The Sports Hub (98.5) was first overall in the targeted men 25-54 demographic in the fall Nielsen Audio ratings, earning a 15.0 share in the period from Sept. 10-Dec. 2.

The Patriots may not have had their typically excellent fall, but their flagship radio station did.

Sports radio station WEEI (850) finished fourth (5.0).

WEEI’s share includes its online stream (0.4) and what it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) from listeners located in the Boston market (0.2).

Without that data included, flagship station WEEI 93.7 would have been tied for sixth (4.4). The Sports Hub’s online stream is included in its share.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show took first (15.3). WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” was fifth (6.0 including 0.3 from WVEI and 0.7 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show finished first (15.3). WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” show tied for eighth (4.1, including 0.1 for the stream and 0.1 for WVEI).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” was first with a 17.3 share, including an 18.5 in October and a 19.1 in November. WEEI’s “OMF” program was fifth (4.8, including 0.1 for its stream and 0.1 from WVEI).

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which features “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights, was tied for first (9.7) with WROR programming. Tony Massarotti’s “The Baseball Reporters” show was part of this window at 6-7 p.m. through Sept. 25. WEEI’s “Mut at Night” program was tied for eighth with WXRV (3.6, with no share for streaming or WVEI).

In the summer, The Sports Hub was first (11.2), while WEEI was tied for eighth (4.3)

Last fall, The Sports Hub was second (10.5), while WEEI was fourth (7.0).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.