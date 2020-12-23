Tell us: Which athlete or historic sports moment do you wish you could have seen live?

It’s a captivating question: If you could go back in time and watch one athlete or one moment in sports history, what would it be?
Kevin Paul Dupont instantly thinks of famed Canadien Maurice “Rocket” Richard and his stick-swinging brawl with the Bruins’ Hal Laycoe on March 13, 1955, that almost ended with Richard getting arrested, until Bruins president and Garden owner Walter Brown convinced a Boston Police lieutenant to stand down.
We posed the same query to the Globe sports staff, and answers varied. A number chose Muhammad Ali (pick your fight: The “Thrilla in Manila?” Or how about the “Rumble in the Jungle?”). The Olympics — 1936, 1960, and 1976 — made the cut. You can read them all here.
Now we want to know: What athlete would you choose? To which moment do you wish you could be transplanted back in time?
Submit your answers below. We’ll share our favorites in a future story.
