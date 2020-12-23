fb-pixel Skip to main content
wish you were there

Tell us: Which athlete or historic sports moment do you wish you could have seen live?

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated December 23, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Clinching the pennant in 1967? A moment many wish they could have witnessed from the bleachers at Fenway Park.
Clinching the pennant in 1967? A moment many wish they could have witnessed from the bleachers at Fenway Park.John Landers Jr/Boston Record American

It’s a captivating question: If you could go back in time and watch one athlete or one moment in sports history, what would it be?

Kevin Paul Dupont instantly thinks of famed Canadien Maurice “Rocket” Richard and his stick-swinging brawl with the Bruins’ Hal Laycoe on March 13, 1955, that almost ended with Richard getting arrested, until Bruins president and Garden owner Walter Brown convinced a Boston Police lieutenant to stand down.

READ THE STORY » Wish you were there: Pondering the athletes whose best moments we wish we witnessed

We posed the same query to the Globe sports staff, and answers varied. A number chose Muhammad Ali (pick your fight: The “Thrilla in Manila?” Or how about the “Rumble in the Jungle?”). The Olympics — 1936, 1960, and 1976 — made the cut. You can read them all here.

Advertisement

Now we want to know: What athlete would you choose? To which moment do you wish you could be transplanted back in time?

Submit your answers below. We’ll share our favorites in a future story.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.