Washington levies hefty fine on QB Dwayne Haskins for COVID violation

Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice, and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake — as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus this week. He apologized publicly Tuesday for his actions after photos showing him without a mask around several other people surfaced on social media.

The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the fine.

Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine Wednesday for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.

Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and bristled at a continued line of questions about the 2019 first-round pick whom he benched and demoted to third-string earlier this season. Washington can clinch the NFC East title Sunday if the Giants lose to Baltimore and it beats the Panthers.

Lions practice without coach

The Lions resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and and some other assistants on the field.

Bevell said Wednesday he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have not had any new positive tests, which will enable us to be able to go ahead with practice and have the players here in the building,” Bevell said.

Bevell and the other coaches in isolation watched the practice virtually and were part of meetings via Zoom.

Detroit (5-9) is scheduled to host Tampa Bay (5-9) on Saturdaypotentially without its interim coach, defensive coordinator and other assistants. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

Jaguars open auditions everywhere

The Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week.

Coach Doug Marrone said Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will vie for the starting job in practice before hosting Chicago (7-7). That’s right, an open competition in Week 16 of the regular season.

“We’ve all gone through a lot of situations,” Minshew said. “I don’t think anything quite like this.”

Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, interviewed current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team’s general manager position Wednesday. Khan fired Dave Caldwell late last month and made former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke the interim GM.

Riddick, who gained front office experience as director of pro personnel for the Eagles (2010-13) and was a scout with the Eagles and Washington before that, already interviewed for GM openings in Houston and Detroit. Smith, who spent a dozen seasons as Texans GM, already met with Atlanta and is expected to also interview with Detroit.

Jets DL Williams head to IR

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.

Coach Adam Gase said Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.

Gase said Williams would need to clear the concussion protocol before the team officially places him on IR.

Panthers’ McCaffrey expected to be out

The Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice Wednesday … Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. Gaskin is Miami’s leading rusher this season even though he hasn’t played since Week 4. He missed four games because of a knee injury and has been on the COVID list since Dec. 12. Miami (9-5) plays at Las Vegas (7-7) Saturday night.



