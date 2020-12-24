Page one: Getting a head start on the books slated to be TV series in 2021

Perhaps you’re the kind of TV obsessive who wants even the time you spend with books to have some kind of television angle? If so, you may want to check out TV Guide’s helpful list of literary works that have been adapted into TV dramas that will premiere in 2021. Here are a few that look promising:

Once all the gifts have been unwrapped, the eggnog has been quaffed, and the Christmas cookies have been at least semi-digested, the holidays can be a good time to get some reading done.

Colson Whitehead is author of "The Underground Railroad," which will be adapted as a TV drama to premiere in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video, premiere date TBD). An adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel about a 15-year-old slave named Cora who escapes from a plantation in Georgia and seeks freedom via The Underground Railroad, reimagined by the author as a literal railroad. Thuso Mbedu will play Cora in “The Underground Railroad,” which will be the first TV series from filmmaker Barry Jenkins (”Moonlight’').

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+, premiere date TBD), stars Tony Hale (Gary on “Veep”) in an eight-part series about “an eccentric genius scientist and codebreaker who recruits a group of gifted orphans to go undercover at a boarding school to help stop a nefarious world domination scheme.” It’s an adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart’s beloved novel.

The ever-prolific David E. Kelley has two book adaptations slated for next year. “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu, premiere date TBD) reunites him with his ”Big Little Lies” collaborator Nicole Kidman for an adaptation of another novel by “Lies” author Liane Moriarty. Kidman stars as Masha, “a mysterious boutique health-and-wellness resort director who’s on a mission to help the nine strangers participating in a 10-day retreat.” The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Michael Shannon, and Bobby Cannavale, among others. “Anatomy of a Scandal” (Netflix, premiere date TBD) is Kelley’s adaptation of Sarah Vaughn’s legal thriller about a prominent British political figure who is accused of rape, with the perspective shifting among his wife, the accused, and a prosecuting barrister. It stars Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery (”Downton Abbey”), Naomi Scott, and Rupert Friend.

