What’s happening in the arts world

ELLIS PAUL AT PASSIM Wednesday sees Club Passim hosting an Ellis Paul tribute night featuring a whole raft’s worth of local folkies; the next night Paul himself hosts a New Year’s Eve party to close out 2021. www.passim.org





AVETT BROTHERS The family band comes together for the 17th year running for a New Year’s Eve livestream from the band’s native Charlotte, N.C. Special guests include Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Loudon Wainwright III, and more. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. nye.theavettbrothers.com





HELLO 2021 ON YOUTUBE This YouTube Originals special counts down to the New Year with performers such as Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Kane Brown, and special guest appearances from RuPaul, Demi Lovato, and a host of other Internet stars. Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m. www.youtube.com

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE As in Decembers past, the ensemble will ring in the new year with performances on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 3 p.m., this time featuring an encore broadcast of its vibrant New Year’s concert from January 2019. www.bostonbaroque.org





BANG ON A CAN, MARATHON OF MARATHONS During 2020, the veteran new music collective shifted their signature marathon format online, hosting four events that strung together performances from musicians’ homes around the world. Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, all four will be streaming on demand, which means a total of 95 performances and 31 world premieres of new commissions. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS 2020 Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is the special guest for this year’s Revels, written and directed by Patrick Swanson, with musical direction by George Emlen. It will be the first time in 50 years that the show will not be performed live in Sanders Theatre. In response, Swanson has devised a story in which the marble statues of James Otis (played by Paula Plum) and Josiah Quincy (Richard Snee, Plum’s husband) that stand on either side of the Sanders stage come to life and recount their memories of the songs, dances, and rituals they have heard and witnessed over the years. Subtitled “A 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration,” this year’s Revels will also feature performances drawn from the Revels archives. Christmas Revels 2020 Event Passes are $50/household for unlimited VOD access through Dec. 31. On sale at www.christmasrevels2020.org

A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” is directed by Dori Robinson and features Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, and Rebecca Smith. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. At https://youtu.be/CAzZJSZgTWc





A CHRISTMAS CAROL Did you really think a pandemic was going to stop this chestnut from making its annual appearance? Well, think again. As part of the “Stage Windows” component of the “Downtown Holiday Magic” project, a Commonwealth Shakespeare Company video display directed by Steven Maler and narrated by Will Lyman — who plays Scrooge and the other characters in the story — will be presented in the late afternoon every day through Jan. 31 at the 467 Washington St. storefront window. Providence’s Trinity Repertory Company is streaming a free digital production of “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Curt Columbus and featuring Trinity Rep stalwart Joe Wilson Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge. It will be available on demand through Jan. 10. Details and registration at www.trinityrep.com/carol

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THROUGH HER EYES — A NEWPORT NUTCRACKER REIMAGINED For nearly 20 years, Island Moving Company has set its acclaimed, intimate version of “The Nutcracker” in one of Rhode Island’s most romantic mansions, Rosecliff. This year, choreographer-filmmaker Marta Renzi has reimagined the production as a 30-minute feature film, with the action spread out over six historic properties in Newport. Co-producer Rhode Island PBS will air the film three times, and it will be available for on demand purchase ($20 for a three-hour window) to stream via the company’s website. Through Jan. 3. http://islandmovingco.org/





THE GIFT Though it’s part of the BB@yourhome series, Boston Ballet is wisely offering this one as a standalone to complement its virtual airings of “The Nutcracker.” Set to Duke Ellington’s bluesy jazz classic “Nutcracker Suite,” the holiday offering consists of divertissements newly created by company dancers plus the regal Act II grand pas de deux from the original “The Nutcracker.” Through Dec. 27. $40. www.bostonballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

GROUND/WORK When the Clark Art Institute opened this outdoor sculpture exhibition across its sprawling grounds in October, it felt like a preemptive antidote to the cooped-up, locked-down lives we’d soon be living — again — as virus cases spiked through the fall. Now, with so many museums shut tight for the second go-round, not only is “Ground/work” out there and waiting, the Clark provides visitors with free snowshoes at an unmanned booth. Don’t let the recent 20-plus inches in the Berkshires deter you. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





BROOKE STEWART: NO POTATOES Using prints, paintings, a deli-counter ticket dispenser, and shelves stacked with groceries, Stewart considers metaphors inspired by Market Basket, the beloved local grocery chain. Fashioning the deli as an altar with meats as sacred relics, she plays on dating as a meat market, and then extends the trope to the dairy and bakery aisles. Through Jan. 17. Distillery Gallery, 516 East 2nd St., South Boston. www.distillerygallery.com/exhibitions/2020/brookestewart

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

GINNY & MIKE’S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS The real-life couple behind “Old School Game Show” present their take on a holiday TV show with sketch comedy, short films, and music from their actual home. Those who purchase a ticket can stick around after the main program for some trivia and socializing. Dec. 26, 8 p.m. Suggested donation of $15. www.twitchtv.com/OldSchoolGameShow





MIKE BIRBIGLIA: WORKING IT OUT WORLDWIDE PART 4 — JOKES ON ICE Birbiglia has been developing material for his new one-man show on his “Working It Out” podcast and then testing it on these virtual stand-up shows. All proceeds from the 6:30 New Year’s Eve show will be donated to food banks. The Dec. 26 shows are sold out. Dec. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $25-$49. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO NEW YEAR’S EVE An early and late show at the Studio to ring in the New Year, with slightly different lineups. Up early is Peter Bowers, Stephen Bjork, Bethany Van Delft, Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Dave Rattigan, and Jaylene Tran. Up late is Carolyn Riley, Jim Ruberti, as well as Bjork, Van Delft, Lakshminarayanan, Rattigan, and Tran. Both shows are hosted by Rick Jenkins. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $20. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CAPTURE JOY Stop by the home of the New England Patriots this weekend for a holiday-themed photo shoot overlooking the stadium. Spread the spirit of giving back by bringing along new or gently-used coats or hat-and-gloves sets for donation. All collected garb will be sent to Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit organization committed to providing winter essentials to families in need. Dec. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxborough. eventbrite.com





WINTER BIRD WALK Take in local wildlife before the birds migrate south for the rest of the season. Hikers on this guided tour of Appleton Farms will be on the lookout for chickadees, bluebirds, cardinals, and other species of feathered friends. No prior birding experience is necessary and the hike is open to participants of all ages. Dec. 31, 11 a.m. $20. Appleton Farms, 219 Country Road, Ipswich. thetrustees.org





FAMILY LANE PARTIES Break out your bowling shoes for an evening of fun family games at Wamesit Lanes. Groups can book a lane for up to two hours for an all-inclusive price including shoe rental, pizza, soft drinks, party favors, and $10 worth of cards usable in the arcade. Groups of no more than six people will be able to participate in this deal and proper COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Dec. 31, all day. $150 per group. Wamesit Lanes, 434 Main St., Tewksbury. eventbrite.com

GRACE GRIFFIN








