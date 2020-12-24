Comcast will charge more for house calls

In an e-mailed statement, the company said that “rising programming costs — most notably for broadcast TV and sports — continue to be the biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers, not just Comcast.”

The giant cable company, which serves 1.9 million users in Greater Boston, New Hampshire and Maine, will charge $100 to install cable service, effective Jan. 1. That’s up from a current price of $79. In addition, Comcast will charge $70 for in-house service calls, up from $40.

Starting next year, a visit from the cable guy will cost you more. Comcast Corp . has raised its charges for house calls.

A spokesman added that the majority of new Comcast subscribers install the cable equipment themselves and therefore don’t pay for installation. In addition, the company doesn’t charge for in-house service calls to repair defective equipment. But a customer would be charged for a visit to install additional features — for instance, adding a new cable jack to a bedroom.

Comcast’s new installation price is about the same as the $99 charged by its rival Verizon Communications, which also offers service in the Boston area. Verizon charges up to $100 for an in-home service visit. Another provider, RCN, charges $50 for installation and the same for in-home visits.

The Comcast increase comes amid several other fee hikes. The company recently raised the cost of regional sports TV programming to $10.75 a month. And starting next year, Comcast will begin enforcing a monthly data cap on broadband Internet services. Customers who upload and download more than 1.2 terabytes of data per month will be charged an additional $10 per month for an additional 50 gigabytes of data, or they can pay $11 per month for unlimited access.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.